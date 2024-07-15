Drive safely…

Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre) has warned drivers to exercise caution and keep an eye out for two road closures in the UAE capital this summer.

The first of these will apply to Nahyan The First Street in Al Ain, beginning this week. The lane marked in red will remain closed with traffic being diverted to the opposite side, all the way until Sunday, August 10. Lanes marked in green will function as usual.

Secondly, Abu Dhabi mobility has also announced a partial closure of Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, also in Al Ain, until Sunday, August 4, with the right lane, marked in red, remaining closed (see below image).

While the lane highlighted in red shall remain closed, those in green will remain unaffected – the above images will help you plan your drive better.

Motorists driving to and from the area are urged to abide by traffic regulations and exercise caution at all times.

Images: X