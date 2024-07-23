New week, new list…

How does one combat the summer blues? Temperatures are soaring, everyone’s away, and it’s just…quiet. Here’s our pick of things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Tuesday, July 23

Taste amazing flavours at Antonia Chic

Abu Dhabi’s favourite trattoria is now open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, in a much sleeker, glamorous avatar. What hasn’t changed, however, is the great flavours you know Antonia for. You know what to do…

Antonia Chic, Level 2, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Thurs noon to 11pm, Fridays 9am to 11.30, Sat and Sun noon to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 674 9781. @antonia.uae

Personalise your cappuccino with your favourite WB characters

Indulge in a uniquely delightful experience at The WB™ Abu Dhabi, where the beloved cappuccino takes on a twist. Your favorite Warner Bros. characters and personalised selfies will adorn the surface of a perfectly brewed latte, and you can enjoy this experience daily on Yas.

Craft Services, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 10pm daily, Dhs35. @thewbabudhabi

Wednesday, July 24

Discover a glorious new brew at Four Coffee House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Coffee House (@fourcoffeehouse) Capital-dwellers love coffee almost as much as they love new restaurants, so stands to reason that new cafes seem to be popping up all over the emirate, with more new coffee houses than ever competing to deliver your caffeine jolt. One new coffee shop vying for our attention in the capital is Four – a brand-new homegrown coffee house and restaurant now open on the ground floor of Omnia Tower, just minutes away from the Corniche. Explore this 34-seater café and a coffee menu featuring varieties from Brazil, Ethiopia, and Colombia. Four Coffee House, Ground Floor, Omnia Tower, Al Bahar Street, Abu Dhabi, daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 677 3378. @fourcoffeehouse Make a date with the Liwa Date Festival This is your exclusive, one-stop shop for all things dates. The 20th edition of one of the capital’s biggest calendar staples is taking place for a few more days in Al Dhafrah, and you can sample some great varieties, participate in competitions and shop for local crafts. Liwa Date Festival, Liwa City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi, July 15 to 28, liwadatesfestival.ae

Thursday, July 23

LOL with the Laughter Factory

Don’t roll your eyes, the acronym actually makes sense here. The Laughter Factory is coming to Abu Dhabi’s The Club on Thursday, and you can get your laughs on at what we’re sure will be a supremely entertaining show. Artists such as Rory O’ Hanlon, Darius Davies and Tarabak will keep you entertained.

The Club Abu Dhabi, Mina Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Thursday, July 23, 8pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)508786728. thelaughterfactory.com