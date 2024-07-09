We can’t wait to pull up a chair…

Fans of Brunch & Cake, get excited! There’s a new branch coming to Dubai, and if our guesses are correct, it looks to be City Centre Mirdif.

A teaser post was shared on the Brunch & Cake Instagram channel showing a hoarding up asking ‘Grammers to guess where the upcoming location is.

Several comments excitedly replied with ‘Mirdif city centre’, but when asked for an opening date, Brunch & Cake shared that all will be revealed soon.

About Brunch & Cake

The brand originated in Barcelona, where the cafe is so popular, that there are queues down the street for a seat at the coveted brunch spot.

Here in Dubai, it opened its first branch at Al Wasl, followed by Brunch & Cake by the Sea, and then at The Pointe. Sadly, with The Pointe closure announcement in May 2023, all the restaurants, including Brunch & Cake had to close their doors. This meant we were down to just two locations in Dubai to head to if we wanted our Brunch & Cake fix.

But thankfully, with the Mirdif opening, residents and visitors living ‘at the other end of town’ will have a venue much closer to home.

The all-day dining restaurant is popular for a reason. It’s not just beautiful with Instagrammable interiors, it has delicious food which is just as pretty to look at. The dishes are created using quality ingredients, authentic recipes, and organic produce, promising a meal cooked with love.

On the menu, there are breakfast and brunch classics from avo on toast to eggs benedict, pancakes, shakshuka, fruit bowls, and more. Heading here post-breakfast there are salads, burgers, lasagna, pasta, pizza and more, but save room for those delicious desserts.

We can’t wait to dine here!

Images: Brunch and Cake