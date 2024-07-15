With perks including breakfast, early check-in, and spa discounts…

This summer, your weekends in the UAE don’t have to be boring. There’s top deals across the city whether you want to check out a new restaurant, check-in to a new hotel, or tick off some of your UAE-bucket list activities.

When it comes to staycations, there’s plenty of perks to take advantage of, whether that’s a spa discount, early check-in or free activities. But the below staycations offer so much more: alongside an overnight stay, they’re throwing brunch in too.

Here are seven brunch and stay deals in the UAE to book this summer:

Dubai

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort

This Miami-inspired hotel is offering a cool weekend getaway ensuring a fun yet harmonious weekend for you and your plus one. Before you unwind by the pool basking in the sun, enjoy Envy’s popular Brunchopolis Saturday brunch with sushi, BBQ, desserts and unlimited drinks. The combination will equal a peaceful night’s sleep in your room. The deal is only available on Friday with check out on Saturday.

Th8 Palm, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, staycation available only on Fridays in May, Tel: (0)4 525 8888, accor.com

Ajman

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

A one-hour drive from Dubai, Ajman’s most sophisticated stay comes from one of India’s most storied hotel brands. Perched on the edge of an 18-hole Championship golf course, The Oberoi is perfect for couple’s and families seeking a luxurious beach escape. This summer, the wellness-focused hotel is offering a Saturday ‘brunch and stay’ deal including a one-night stay with ocean, garden or mangrove forest views, brunch for two, Sunday breakfast, and 15 per cent off spa treatments. Room rates start from Dhs1,700 per night.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, Ajman. For stays between June 25 and August 31, 2024. From Dhs1,700 per night. oberoihotels.com

Abu Dhabi

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Book your summer staycation at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island to enjoy breakfast for two, a Saturday brunch in the award-winning Garage restaurant with house beverages, early check-in, late check-out, and a 20 per cent discount on à la carte orders at select restaurants and bars.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. From Dhs1,460 per night. marriott.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower

What do you prefer? A relaxing staycation with a spa treatment, or one packed with adventure, or maybe you just want a brunch included? You’ll find it here at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower. For a relaxing spa-cation, prices start from Dhs1,100 for two which includes your stay, breakfast and a 60-minute spa treatment each. If you want thrills, the adventure staycation gives you theme park access for Dhs1,000 which includes your stay, breakfast and park tickets for two (children under four go free). For brunch seekers, room rates start from Dhs1,200 for two which includes your room, breakfast and brunch with house beverages.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,000 (for two people), Tel: (0)2 811 5555, @conradetihadtowers

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Staycation in style at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi this summer from Dhs638 per room and choose between three delectable brunch experiences: Yum Cha Brunch, The Garden Brunch, or The Roast Brunch. The free brunch includes unlimited soft beverages or upgrade to house beverages for Dhs125 per person. And that’s not all. The staycation package also includes complimentary breakfast, pool access, and 20 per cent off at the hotel restaurants and spa. The offer is available until September 30, with prices starting from Dhs638 for a classic room. To book the brunch and stay deal, use code: DISBRUNCH.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, valid until August 31 using code DISBRUNCH. Tel:(0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Hampton by Hilton, Ras Al Khaimah

For those who want a change of scenery away from the city this summer, make your way to Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island. Available on both weekends and weekdays, the ‘CLAWcation’ deal includes a one-night stay in a standard or island view room, breakfast for two, and an all-American style dining experience for two including the Steak Lover or Surf ‘n Turf platter. The stay and dine packages start from Dhs650 throughout summer.

Hampton by Hilton, Ras Al Khaimah. From Dhs650. Tel:(0)7 209 00 00. hilton.com

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island

The Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah has a fabulous brunch and stay offer to make the most of your weekends. Guests can enjoy early check-in at 12pm, late check-out at 4pm, buffet breakfast, pool and beach access, 20 per cent off spa treatments, and Saturday brunch at Seafood Shack with house beverages from Dhs779 per night.

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island. From Dhs779 per night. radissonhotels.com

Images: Social/Provided