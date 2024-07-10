Sponsored: A great spot to visit after your shopping spree…

Heading to Dubai Mall with the family? If you’re looking for a spot to get some delicious food, head to Trove Restaurant for a family-friendly dining experience.

Located in the heart of one of the world’s biggest malls, take your pick from the outdoor seating area or stay cool indoors where you can also enjoy the pretty decor. And parents, you can dine at ease with zero worries, as Trove Restaurant offers smoke-free areas, so your little ones are in good hands.

Outdoors, you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the enchanting Dubai Fountain. Indoor, you’ll have plenty of photo-worthy moments that will surely have you reaching for your phone for a picture.

No matter where you choose, it’s sure to make a memorable occasion the whole family will love.

What’s On the menu?

On the menu, you can find a diverse selection of international dishes which will cater to everyone’s palate. The chef uses only the finest of ingredients to create the dishes.

And not only are they delicious, they come beautifully presented, too. So, besides walking home with a couple of photos of your dining experience, you are sure to go home with some pictures of the food as well to share on the ‘Gram.

You can head here for a hearty breakfast, a light lunch or even a sumptuous dinner.

You can find Trove Restaurant on the ground floor of the chic Fashion Avenue extension of the Dubai Mall.

Trove, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily, 10am to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 347 7444, @thetrove

Images: Supplied