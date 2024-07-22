An insight like never before…

We asked the foodies of Dubai where they like to eat when they’re travelling around the world. From favourite foodie cities to the best dishes from around the world this is what they had to say…

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? I was born in Montreal and have been living in Dubai for nineteen years.

2) What is your favourite global restaurant? There are far too many to mention. But one that’s close to my heart is Sur Balik in the Chiangir district of Istanbul. The fish and seafood are impeccable, some of the best I’ve ever had. The service is warm and friendly, the restaurant is elegant without being pretentious and it overlooks the Bospherous.

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? Originally from England, but have been in Dubai since 2003 – 21 years. Arrived when the hottest F&B concept in town was Japengos!

2) While on your travels, anywhere in the world, which restaurant has become your favourite? I suffer from ‘recent memoryitis’ – can only recall recent restaurant experiences – I think it’s some kind of defence mechanism. With that in mind, Burnt Ends in Singapore was pretty good. As was an upscale Izakaya in Tokyo called Sowedo.

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? We are from Reading and Bedford respectively in the UK but have both been in Dubai since 2009 so coming up to 15 years.

2) What’s your favourite foodie city? All the B’s…a very close tie between Barcelona and Bangkok, however, the range of culinary options at both ends of the price spectrum puts Bangkok just ahead for us.

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? I am originally from the Philippines and have been in Dubai for 8 years.

2) Can you share with us one of your favourite recent foodie discoveries? Xoi Com in Hanoi’s Stir-fried Beef with Thien Ly Flowers. The tender beef is combined with delicate, slightly sweet flowers, creating a rich and aromatic dish.

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? I am Greek-Cypriot-British, born in Cyprus – and moved to Dubai from London 25 years ago.

2) Can you share with us one of your all-time favourite dishes? When I think of memorable dishes, comfort food always springs to mind. One of the best things I have ever eaten, is the fluffy crab omelette at Jay Fai hawker stall in Bangkok. It really lives up to the Michelin hype. Mammoth, moreish and umami-laden.

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? Originally from Yorkshire, UK. Moved to Dubai 13 years ago.

2) What is your favourite foodie city? Probably Singapore. There’s such a rich mix of cuisines – from rugged BBQ / fire-based cooking at Burnt Ends, to classic French techniques marrying harmoniously with local flavours at Odette, to the chaos of the hawker stalls. It’s just magical.

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? I am originally from Trinidad and Tobago, I’ve been in Dubai for 9 years.

2) What is your favourite foodie city? I don’t really have a favourite food city, but Copenhagen was my last trip dedicated to just eating in as many places as we could. We ate 90 courses in about 60 hours! Copenhagen is famously food-centric with fine dining options (Noma, Geranium, Alchemist) but there are tons of more casual dining spots (Juju) from smørrebrød (Selma) to excellent bakeries famous for cardamom buns and more (Alice’s, Juno and Hart).

1) Where are you originally from and how long have you been in Dubai? I am originally from Lebanon and have been in Dubai for almost a year.

2) What is your favourite overseas restaurant discovery? While travelling, my favourite restaurant has been L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele in Naples, Italy. The Prosciutto e Funghi pizza really stood out for me. The combination of savoury prosciutto, earthy mushrooms, and the perfect chewy Neapolitan crust, often filled with cheesy ingredients, is simply unforgettable.