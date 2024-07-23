The Mental Health Framework features 10 key initiatives that will be launched over the next five years…

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has unveiled a new Dhs105 million Mental Wealth Framework, set to focus on improving mental health and wellbeing for the city’s residents.

Unveiled under the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the framework features 10 key initiatives. It’s part of the city’s wider Dubai Social Agenda 33, the key objective of which is to make Dubai the world’s best destination for living, working and visiting.

The 10-part framework, which will be implemented over the next five years at a cost of Dhs105 million, is based on best-in-class practices for promoting mental wellbeing, and will employ innovative solutions across a breadth of areas that are all aimed at improving mental wellbeing among the local community.

The new mental wealth framework will cover all segments of society, with a priority focus on the elderly, children, and people of determination. Leading initiatives will focus on early detection of factors that impact someone’s mental state, emotional state, or levels of positive energy. It will also look at enhancing the care, support and counselling services required. Effectively, mental wealth services that begin from early detection to intervention, enhancement and prevention will be addressed by the new framework.

Time and budget will be allocated to research and innovation within the mental wellbeing space, reflective of Dubai’s ethos of making decisions based on research and innovation.

The framework has been benchmarked against the world’s best six models, so as to ensure the most effective impact.