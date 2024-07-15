Don’t worry, the charm of the abra will not be lost…

We have 3D-printed buildings and now Dubai will soon introduce the city to the world’s first 3D-printed abra. The initiative supports Dubai 3D Printing Strategy 2030, which aims to see 25 per cent of buildings in Dubai based on 3D printing technology by 2030.

But ‘why?’ you ask. Well, 3D printing abra will reduce the manufacturing time by 90 per cent and will slash costs by 30 per cent. Maintenance expenses will also be cut by 30 per cent.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) added, that the abra ‘is part of RTA’s master plan to enhance the marine transport services, a vital mobility means in Dubai, adding much value to the maritime transport sector.’

He added that the abra will feature ‘numerous technical attributes, including the longest monocoque structure created using 3D printing technology, measuring 11 metres in length and 3.1 metres in width. The abra will be operated at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line on a trial base. During this operation phase, the performance of the abra will be monitored and compared with the current 20-passenger fibreglass abras’

Will it look different? Thankfully, no. The 3D-printed abra will reflect the charm of the traditional abra and will be able to carry 20 passengers.

RTA is also currently working on upgrading the traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek. Focus will be placed on enhancing the safety and security standards, appearance and more importantly, ensuring it follows the Dubai Universal Design Code requirements for People of Determination.

Work on Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station and Deira Old Souq Station have already been completed, and RTA is now focusing on improving the Dubai Old Souq Station and Al Sabkha Station. It is set to be completed by August 2025.

Improvements include a retail space, bike racks and increased waiting areas for passengers with priority seating and dedicated spaces for People of Determination.

Further improvements in the marine transport sector will focus on the Dubai Canal which will see upgrades and enhancements to urban and tourist facilities. The aim is to make marine transportation a preferred choice for many citizens, residents, and tourists to navigate and enjoy the scenic views of Dubai Creek, the Dubai Water Canal, and Dubai beaches.

An official launch date for the 3D-printed abra has not been announced.

Last year, RTA also began trials of the ‘First Autonomous Electric Abra’, aka, an abra without a captain. Al Tayer stated the ‘Autonomous Electric Abra is in line with RTA’s efforts to achieve Dubai’s Strategy for Self-Driving Transport that aims to convert 25 per cent of the total mobility journeys in Dubai into self-driving journeys by 2030.’ You can read more here.

Images: Dubai Media Office