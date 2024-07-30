It’s fairly easy…

Thinking of visiting Dubai, but you’re not sure how to get a tourist visa? Perhaps you already live in this gorgeous city and want to share it with family and friends, but aren’t sure how to go about securing the ever-important visa. For some it’s as easy as showing up at the airport, for others, there is a process that needs to be followed.

Here is everything you need to know about getting a tourist visa for Dubai.

No visa required

Citizens of the GCC areas do not require any sort of visa to enter Dubai. You simply need to provide your passport or your national ID at the point of entry and you will be granted entrance.

Visa on arrival

If you fall into this category, you’re in luck because there are certain countries that can simply arrive at Dubai International Airport and receive a tourist visa, on arrival.

There are a total of 50 countries that receive visas on arrival. Some include The United Kingdom (UK), The United States of America (USA), and countries that are part of the EU. For some countries you will be eligible for a 30-day visa, and for others a 90-day visa, with the possibility of extension.

Indian citizens who are holders of tourist visas from the USA, green cards, or have a residence visa in the UK or EU will also receive a visa on arrival, for 14 days, provided that the green card and residence visas have been valid for more than six months.

If you are a Mexican passport holder, you will be granted a multiple-entry visa on arrival. Your visa is valid for up to 180 days and is valid for six months from the date that the visa has been issued.

The list of countries that are able to attain a tourist visa on arrival in Dubai or the UAE may change from time to time and so you can easily see if you are eligible for a tourist visa on arrival by following the steps here.

Pre-arranged visa

When you do not fall under the above categories that means you need to apply for a tourist visa before you enter Dubai. This can be done in a number of ways.

You can easily apply directly through certain airlines including FlyDubai and Emirates. Alternatively, you can organise a tourist visa through licensed travel agents, tour operators and the hotel you will be staying at.

It is important to note that you cannot apply for a tourist visa through the UAE Embassy, one of the organisers mentioned above will apply for your visa on your behalf through the visa-issuing authorities here in Dubai.

For more information click here.

Images: Unsplash