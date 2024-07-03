It’s never too early for travel inspiration…

Holiday season is a state of mind and has nothing to do with whether we actually have holidays or not. Which is why every time is the right time for travel inspiration. If you’re looking to grab a flight and jet away to picturesque locations very soon, this guide to some of the cheapest flights you can book this season may be helpful. Whether for the a weekend trip or a cheeky mid-month getaway – it’s your choice.

Here are 4 of the cheapest flights you can book for your next getaway.

To Samarkand on Wizz Air: from Dhs498

If this isn’t a deal, we don’t know what is. You can fly to Samarkand and back for as little as Dhs498 if you plan your trip in late July. The beautiful city in Uzbekistan has much to see, with mosques, mausoleums and a lot of history. Prominent landmarks include the Registan, a plaza bordered by 3 ornate, majolica-covered madrassas dating to the 15th and 17th centuries, and Gur-e-Amir, the towering tomb of Timur (Tamerlane), founder of the Timurid Empire.

To Ankara on Wizz Air: from Dhs473

Another sweet Wizz Air deal – book a roundtrip to Ankara and pay only Dhs473 in the month of July, towards the end. The flight originates from Abu Dhabi and will take you swiftly to the Turkish city. If you’re looking to travel to Ankara soon, July is the best time to do for the most economical fairs, as well as August, as the great deal continues into the next month as well.

To Baku on Wizz Air: from Dhs418

Bank Baku for July and August, for Wizz Air fares for the heart of Azerbaijan are taking a steep drop in the upcoming month. If you book now to fly in July or August, you can get a round trip for as little as Dhs418. You’re getting a bang for your buck. Baku is not just the capital, but also the commercial hub of the country, and a great place to start exploring the region.

To Sohag on Wizz Air: from Dhs478

This Egyptian city is a hotspot for history and culture, and is the perfect place for the adventurous traveller Known for a number of coptic monuments and landmarks from ancient Egypt, this is one place to visit if you like to explore and learn. If you fly with Wizz Air, you can get fares as less as Dhs478 for a roundtrip in the month of July. This is the golden month, so book now.

