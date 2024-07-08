Sponsored: Make the most of the warmer months…

Raffles The Palm Dubai is the perfect summer retreat for residents and travellers to indulge in luxury and tranquillity this year. Set on the beachfront Palm Jumeirah, the palatial resort is ideal for a chic summer getaway.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly escape, pampering wellness, or a staycay with a VIP edge, are 6 summer stay deals to take advantage of at Raffles The Palm Dubai.

Seaside escape

Stay four nights for the price of three with 20 per cent off on dining. Enjoy complimentary access to the indoor pool, sauna, and fitness studio, plus 20 per cent off spa treatments at Cinq Mondes Spa with this special seaside escape.

Summer retreat

For UAE residents, you can enjoy 20 per cent off stays, spa treatments, and dining with a minimum two-night stay. Your stay includes access to the indoor pool, sauna, fitness studio, and non-motorized water activities.

Suite sensations

When you book into one of the luxurious suites, you’ll not only benefit from stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, but you’ll also get access to the Raffles Club Lounge. This package also includes a 60-minute Balinese massage for two and a personal training session.

Summer villa retreat

Arrive in luxury with a Rolls Royce or Bentley. Enjoy a private check-in, personalised in-villa breakfast, a 60-minute spa treatment for two, and daily personal training sessions. Access to the indoor pool, sauna, and fitness studio are also included when you book in a villa.

Summer VIP retreat

Stay in one of the club rooms and you’ll enjoy access to the Raffles Club Lounge for breakfast, light lunch, afternoon tea, and aperitifs. It also includes a spa credit of Dhs150 and 24-hour butler service.

A family getaway

Families can enjoy a two-night stay with 15 per cent off, your stay comes with breakfast and dinner included, and 20 per cent off F&B (excluding Piatti by the Beach). Kids dine free and enjoy swimming classes, non-motorized water sports, and 20 per cent off motorized water activities.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, offers available throughout the summer, Tel: (0)4 248 888. raffles.com

Images: Supplied