Say thank you International Beer Day…

If you’re looking to make plans with some friends this Friday, look no further because we have got your Friday plans sorted. Taking place at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen at Souk Madinat, you can enjoy a day full of beers priced at Dhs19 all day long – now that’s what we call cheap drinks in Dubai.

You can pick from pints and lagers, including the Mezzanine Lager and even ciders. The Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen is known across Dubai for having incredible drinks deals, wonderful roasts and an all-round British pub vibe.

If you’re not a fan of beer, don’t worry their daily happy hour from 12pm to 7pm offers up drinks from Dhs29 – on this menu, you can choose from cocktails, wines, and spirits (obviously you won’t be ordering beer off of the happy hour menu this Friday.)

Taking place on Friday, August 2 as part of the International Beer Day celebrations, make your booking and head down for some incredibly happy sipping at the classic pub where you can eat, drink and be merry, without breaking the bank – their words, not ours.

Other cheap drinks across Dubai

If you’re looking for somewhere to sort of sip seaside, Piatti by The Beach has a wonderful aperitivo deal that takes place daily between 6pm and 8pm where you can delight in unlimited drinks and nibbles for only Dhs195 per person.

Alternatively, Jones The Grocer on the Palm is offering a giant ‘no judgement Aperol’ which is available daily from 11am. You and your gang will be able to enjoy approximately 10 servings of Aperol in one for Dhs299 – which makes the drinks Dhs29 per glass.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat, offer valid on August 2 only, Dhs19 for all beers for the entire day. Tel: (0)58 599 4659 @mezzaninedubai

Images: Supplied