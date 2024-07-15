Like sister restaurant Tatel, it’s backed by Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo…

It’s already found on the scenic shores of Saadiyat Island, and next month, famed Italian restaurant TOTÓ will open in Dubai. The restaurant, backed by sports stars Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, is due to open in August at Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown.

It will join its sister Spanish restaurant, Tatel, which opened in June. Reservations are now open from August 5.

TOTÓ is self-described as an ode to the golden age of Italian cinema and was born in Madrid in 2020. The Abu Dhabi opening market the second international brand, with Dubai set to be the third.

A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, it’s elevated and entertaining dining in a retro-chic setting. Expect to dine on dishes made from the freshest ingredients, while listing to live piano and a rotation of musical acts. In Abu Dhabi, the menu packs in a glorious selection of traditional antipasti, pastas, pizzas, stews, meats and seafood, all served with a modern, creative touch.

The Madrid restaurant is also home to one of Spain’s most extensive wine lists, so expect to sip your way through a similarly varied offering at TOTÓ Dubai.

More new openings this August

Dubai’s dining scene is set to welcome several new concepts this season, so if you’re staying for the summer – take note. From August, we can look forward to partying at Gatsby Dubai, the Barcelona-born festive restaurant will land on the West Side of Nakheel Mall rooftop. Next month will also see the arrival of Five Iron, a massive new golf and entertainment destination, at The Westin Dubai. Before the end of the month, beach club Cove Beach will also make its return to the daytime partying scene, in a brand new location at La Vie residences.

Images: TOTO Restaurants