The One&Only hotel stay you need in Dubai…

The latest outpost of the Kerzner Group, The One&Only One Za’beel has been the topic of conversation since we first witnessed the cantilever in construction. Then followed the awe of the restaurant lineup of the urban resort. The resort has since opened and if you’ve been wondering what to expect from the stunning resort then allow us to tell you.

Location

You will find yourself in Za’abeel, an area that is on the border of DIFC. Towering over the city, the property is the first urban city escape in the Kerzner Group’s repertoire. The impressive building offers practically 360º views of Downtown Dubai and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa no matter where you are in the building.

Look and Feel

In a word, elegant. The drive up to the entrance is opulent and stunning, the lobby equally gorgeous. The hotel has a serene feel, with staff welcoming you on every floor but not in an overbearing way. The general essence of the resort is one of understated luxury. Varying warm beige tones are scattered around the property. It doesn’t just feel like a resort or a hotel, the hotel is decorated on each floor and it feels like you’ve stepped into a welcoming home.

Rooms

We check into the Grand Za’abeel King room and are greeted by a show-stopping view of the Dubai Skyline. It’s a crystal clear day so we can see as far as the Burj Al Arab from the 58th floor. The room is open plan with a direct view of a stunning double vanity and a bathtub that is made of dreams, the shower is fully walk-in with a trickling rainfall shower. The shutters are fully electronic so only need to lift a finger to shut the blinds for the night. The walk-in closet has ample space for two people, with a vanity that is complete with a Dyson supersonic hair dryer.

Facilities

There are countless facilities to take advantage of in the resort. On the 27th floor of the hotel, you will find Tapasake, a gorgeous pool that overlooks the sprawling city. Of course, you will find a gym, however, you will not find us there for a staycation – The Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie however, good luck getting rid of us. The spa is beautiful with incredible treatments that are geared towards an ultra-personalised holistic experience. You can also choose from an extensive list of eight restaurants and bars all found in the cantilever, The Link. On the fourth floor, The Garden’s shaded pool is freely available to the hotel guests that feels like an oasis hidden amongst skyscrapers.

Food and Drink

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat, you really are spoiled for choice at The One&Only One Za’abeel property. From a highly decorated female chef to a gorgeous late-night lounge that offers up swanky vibes with unmatched views. You can choose from a wide range of cuisines. We’re talking, French, Thai, Nikkei and beyond. Book in at Tapasake and enjoy the poolside vibes with world-class food. Take a seat at La Dame De Pic and prepare to be in awe at a 10-course tasting menu like never before.

Rates

A one-night stay in the Grand Za’abeel King room will cost from Dhs2,200 per night and is inclusive of breakfast at Aelia, complimentary use of the Movement Studio at Lonvegity Hub as well as access to the Tapasake pool or The Garden pool.

One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel Dubai, rates from Dhs1,600 per night. Oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: Supplied