A staycation is just what the doctor ordered…

Summer in UAE is here, and that can only mean one thing – staycations! If you’re not booking flight tickets, you can treat yourself to many cool staycation deals right here in the UAE.

And thankfully, there are enough choices around depending on what you’re looking forward to doing, or who is in your troupe.

Here are 40 of the best summer staycation deals in the UAE

Abu Dhabi

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Stargazers set your eyes on this glittering staycation nestled within the Arabian Desert. The Al Wathba Exploration deal includes an overnight stay in a room, suite or villa plus breakfast at Bait Al Hanine, and a complimentary guided tour of the on-site Al Sadeem Observatory. You can also enjoy other activities such as archery or sand wheels, and you can even ride the waves at Flow Rider, so pack your swimsuits. Use promotion code 11P to book.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba South, rates from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)2 02 204 4444, @alwathbahotel

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

This gorgeous property has offers across its three exquisite resorts: Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort, Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, and Desert Islands Resort & Spa. At Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, a staycation over summer starts from Dhs995++ per person which includes a stay in the safari-style villa (which comes with a pool) and breakfast. Kids under 12 can enjoy a complimentary stay. At Anantara Al Yamm, enjoy a night stay in a luxurious accommodation with breakfast. Going with kids under 12? They can dine for free. Lastly, at Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara, guests can enjoy a night stay for Dhs595++ per person with free breakfast and a hard-to-refuse room upgrade.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Al Gharbia region, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

What do you prefer? A relaxing staycation with a spa treatment, or one packed with adventure, or maybe you just want a brunch included? You’ll find it here at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower. For a relaxing spa-cation, prices start from Dhs1,100 for two which includes your stay, breakfast and a 60-minute spa treatment each. If you want thrills, the adventure staycation gives you theme park access for Dhs1,000 which includes your stay, breakfast and park tickets for two (children under four go free). For brunch seekers, room rates start from Dhs1,200 for two which includes your room, breakfast and brunch with house beverages.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,000 (for two people), Tel: (0)2 811 5555, @conradetihadtowers

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is offering 15 per cent off when you stay at the hotel for two nights or more. Enhance your stay with a daily breakfast buffet at Crust and you’ll get to enjoy a new beach experience at Saadiyat Beach Club which is a short drive away from the hotel. Transportation is provided to shuttle you to and from the beach club.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs973 per night, Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @fsabudhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

For a starting price of Dhs699++, you can enjoy a stay at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi over the summer. You will get a complimentary room upgrade, late check-out, in-room breakfast, a complimentary drink as you lounge by the pool plus discounts on food and beverage outlets (20 per cent) and the spa (40 per cent).

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Ring Road, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs699++ Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Round up the family and head for a weekend escape at this sublime Saadiyat Island resort. The Family Weekend Escape for two adults and two children includes a family room where little ones above five get free access to the Explorers Kids Club. Children under six can dine for free, and those ages six to 12 will get 50 per cent discount. You will also be treated to a Dhs100 voucher to use at the spa.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Al Saadiyat Island – Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs2,000, Tel: (0)2 697 0000, @saadiyatrotana

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

You can get a complimentary night over the summer when you book a minimum of three nights at this luxury hotel. Children up to the age of 12 will enjoy a complimentary stay, and it includes a buffet breakfast at Sofra bld.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,102, Tel: (0)2 509 8888. @shangrilaabudhabi

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

A flavoursome stay awaits on this pristine natural island with a complimentary daily buffet breakfast, plus a three-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Olea Restaurant and access to The St. Regis Athletic Club, pool and beach. The best news? You’ll also get to experience the renowned St. Regis signature butler service.

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,833. @stregissaadiyatisland

Dubai

Address Beach Resort

Over the summer, you can save 25 per cent off the best available rate and receive resort credit. You will get Dhs300 when booking rooms, Dhs500 on a suite booking and Dhs1,000 on the Presidential Suite. You can use either the resort credit or opt for a 25 per cent discount towards dining or spa treatments at the resort.

The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, summer deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Sky View

UAE residents will get a 30 per cent discount on all room types offering panoramic views of the city skyline until August 31. Additionally, you will get 15 per cent off at the restaurants plus a complimentary buffet breakfast to start your mornings off right. You will even get a guaranteed late check-out until 2pm allowing you time to enjoy the iconic Sky Deck. Present your Emirates ID when you check in else you will get the hotel’s best available rate.

Downtown Dubai, Dubai, summer deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

For a taste of that ‘suite’ life, book a Junior Suite at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and you will receive an automatic upgrade to an Executive Suite. Your stay will include a daily buffet breakfast at Andalucia restaurant plus Dhs250 to spend on food and drinks throughout your stay. You can enjoy late checkout at 5pm meaning there’s plenty of time to chill by the pool, or in your comfortable suite. Prices start from Dhs999++ per night for two people.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Emirates Road, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai, prices from Dhs999+, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 435 4444, habtoorpoloresort.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

GCC and UAE residents, over the summer you can save up to 35 per cent on accommodations for any room or villa. The deal includes daily breakfast for a family of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Additionally, you can get 10 per cent off on all award-winning restaurants, 20 per cent off on selected activities and 30 per cent at the spa. To redeem, use the promo code ‘LOCALS’ and don’t forget your Emirates ID when you check in.

Anantara The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah (Crescent), Dubai, prices from Dhs600 per couple, @anantaradubai

Anantara World Island

Anantara World Island is your getaway to a tranquil island without needing a plane ticket. UAE and GCC residents can avail of up to 35 per cent off on weekday accommodations, including breakfast for two at Qamar Resort plus credit of up to Dhs750. If you book a beach pool villa, a two-bedroom villa or a four-bedroom villa, you will get one 60-minute full-body massage for two people.

The World Islands (South America), Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 567 8777. @anantaraworldislandsdubai

Bab Al Shams

Escape city skylines and head to Bab Al Shams for a captivating getaway amidst Dubai’s golden dunes. Your stay will include breakfast at Zala, a credit of Dhs250 on spa; or sports and leisure activities, plus 30 per cent off on food and beverage experiences. You can enjoy the sun loungers by the infinity pool during your stay, check out a falconry show and even go on a short camel ride.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, rates from Dhs1,500, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com

Fairmont The Palm

Snap up a discount of 20 per cent on all available room rates, including complimentary dining and spa experiences, plus pool and beach access. Children below six will dine for free when accompanied by two adults.

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, summer deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 457 3388. fairmont.com

Five LUXE

Newly opened beachfront resort Five LUXE has an ‘All You Can Play’ staycation which you can pair with sensational dining, nightlife and entertainment. Five LUXE is home to signature suites, spa suites with XL pools, and more. There are several dining venues and for sips, you can’t skip Paradiso – the world’s best bar. There’s a spa with cool facilities including transformative treatments, too. Stay over the summer to save with the pay for three nights and stay for four nights deal, or pay for six nights and stay for eight nights.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, off Dubai Marina, Dubai, now open, Tel: (0)4 275 9999, fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Grand Hyatt Dubai

This summer (including Eid Al Adha), you can enjoy a staycation at Grand Hyatt Dubai in the heart of the city surrounded by lush landscaped gardens for up to 30 per cent off. It includes complimentary breakfast and lunch at The Collective by Market Café plus little ones (up to two children per stay) will get one hour of free access to Roli Poli. When booking online, use the code SUMR30.

Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 317 2222 @grandhyattdubai

Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel

For a starting price of Dhs1,100 per night, you can enjoy a night stay with breakfast at Sloanes, plus Dhs250 credit per night to use at the hotel’s award-winning dining venues. There’s the iconic Buddha-Bar Dubai for Pan-Asian, Indego by Vineet for Indian, and Toro Toro for a taste of South America. For a truly relaxing time, avail of 25 per cent at the spa, but book early to nab yourself a spot.

Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, prices from Dhs1,100 per night, Tel: (0)4 399 8888, marriott.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Want to escape city skylines? Head to Dubai’s only mountain resort, JA Hatta Fort Hotel – an exclusive mountain retreat nestled in the beautiful Highlands of Dubai. The whole family (dogs included) can enjoy discounts of up to 40 per cent plus 20 per cent off at food and beverage outlets. Children stay for free, and you can even get half off on Padel. Staying on a weekday? Ask if you can get a late checkout.