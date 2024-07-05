The best summer staycation deals in the UAE
A staycation is just what the doctor ordered…
Summer in UAE is here, and that can only mean one thing – staycations! If you’re not booking flight tickets, you can treat yourself to many cool staycation deals right here in the UAE.
And thankfully, there are enough choices around depending on what you’re looking forward to doing, or who is in your troupe.
Here are 40 of the best summer staycation deals in the UAE
Abu Dhabi
Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
Stargazers set your eyes on this glittering staycation nestled within the Arabian Desert. The Al Wathba Exploration deal includes an overnight stay in a room, suite or villa plus breakfast at Bait Al Hanine, and a complimentary guided tour of the on-site Al Sadeem Observatory. You can also enjoy other activities such as archery or sand wheels, and you can even ride the waves at Flow Rider, so pack your swimsuits. Use promotion code 11P to book.
Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba South, rates from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)2 02 204 4444, @alwathbahotel
Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island
This gorgeous property has offers across its three exquisite resorts: Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort, Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, and Desert Islands Resort & Spa. At Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, a staycation over summer starts from Dhs995++ per person which includes a stay in the safari-style villa (which comes with a pool) and breakfast. Kids under 12 can enjoy a complimentary stay. At Anantara Al Yamm, enjoy a night stay in a luxurious accommodation with breakfast. Going with kids under 12? They can dine for free. Lastly, at Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara, guests can enjoy a night stay for Dhs595++ per person with free breakfast and a hard-to-refuse room upgrade.
Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Al Gharbia region, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
What do you prefer? A relaxing staycation with a spa treatment, or one packed with adventure, or maybe you just want a brunch included? You’ll find it here at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower. For a relaxing spa-cation, prices start from Dhs1,100 for two which includes your stay, breakfast and a 60-minute spa treatment each. If you want thrills, the adventure staycation gives you theme park access for Dhs1,000 which includes your stay, breakfast and park tickets for two (children under four go free). For brunch seekers, room rates start from Dhs1,200 for two which includes your room, breakfast and brunch with house beverages.
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Tower, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,000 (for two people), Tel: (0)2 811 5555, @conradetihadtowers
Four Seasons Abu Dhabi
Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is offering 15 per cent off when you stay at the hotel for two nights or more. Enhance your stay with a daily breakfast buffet at Crust and you’ll get to enjoy a new beach experience at Saadiyat Beach Club which is a short drive away from the hotel. Transportation is provided to shuttle you to and from the beach club.
Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs973 per night, Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @fsabudhabi
Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
For a starting price of Dhs699++, you can enjoy a stay at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi over the summer. You will get a complimentary room upgrade, late check-out, in-room breakfast, a complimentary drink as you lounge by the pool plus discounts on food and beverage outlets (20 per cent) and the spa (40 per cent).
Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Ring Road, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs699++ Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Round up the family and head for a weekend escape at this sublime Saadiyat Island resort. The Family Weekend Escape for two adults and two children includes a family room where little ones above five get free access to the Explorers Kids Club. Children under six can dine for free, and those ages six to 12 will get 50 per cent discount. You will also be treated to a Dhs100 voucher to use at the spa.
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Al Saadiyat Island – Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs2,000, Tel: (0)2 697 0000, @saadiyatrotana
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
You can get a complimentary night over the summer when you book a minimum of three nights at this luxury hotel. Children up to the age of 12 will enjoy a complimentary stay, and it includes a buffet breakfast at Sofra bld.
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,102, Tel: (0)2 509 8888. @shangrilaabudhabi
St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
A flavoursome stay awaits on this pristine natural island with a complimentary daily buffet breakfast, plus a three-course set menu for lunch or dinner at Olea Restaurant and access to The St. Regis Athletic Club, pool and beach. The best news? You’ll also get to experience the renowned St. Regis signature butler service.
St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs1,833. @stregissaadiyatisland
Dubai
Address Beach Resort
Over the summer, you can save 25 per cent off the best available rate and receive resort credit. You will get Dhs300 when booking rooms, Dhs500 on a suite booking and Dhs1,000 on the Presidential Suite. You can use either the resort credit or opt for a 25 per cent discount towards dining or spa treatments at the resort.
The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, summer deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com
Address Sky View
UAE residents will get a 30 per cent discount on all room types offering panoramic views of the city skyline until August 31. Additionally, you will get 15 per cent off at the restaurants plus a complimentary buffet breakfast to start your mornings off right. You will even get a guaranteed late check-out until 2pm allowing you time to enjoy the iconic Sky Deck. Present your Emirates ID when you check in else you will get the hotel’s best available rate.
Downtown Dubai, Dubai, summer deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com
Al Habtoor Polo Resort
For a taste of that ‘suite’ life, book a Junior Suite at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and you will receive an automatic upgrade to an Executive Suite. Your stay will include a daily buffet breakfast at Andalucia restaurant plus Dhs250 to spend on food and drinks throughout your stay. You can enjoy late checkout at 5pm meaning there’s plenty of time to chill by the pool, or in your comfortable suite. Prices start from Dhs999++ per night for two people.
Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Emirates Road, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai, prices from Dhs999+, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 435 4444, habtoorpoloresort.com
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
GCC and UAE residents, over the summer you can save up to 35 per cent on accommodations for any room or villa. The deal includes daily breakfast for a family of two adults and two children under the age of 12. Additionally, you can get 10 per cent off on all award-winning restaurants, 20 per cent off on selected activities and 30 per cent at the spa. To redeem, use the promo code ‘LOCALS’ and don’t forget your Emirates ID when you check in.
Anantara The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah (Crescent), Dubai, prices from Dhs600 per couple, @anantaradubai
Anantara World Island
Anantara World Island is your getaway to a tranquil island without needing a plane ticket. UAE and GCC residents can avail of up to 35 per cent off on weekday accommodations, including breakfast for two at Qamar Resort plus credit of up to Dhs750. If you book a beach pool villa, a two-bedroom villa or a four-bedroom villa, you will get one 60-minute full-body massage for two people.
The World Islands (South America), Dubai. Tel: (0) 4 567 8777. @anantaraworldislandsdubai
Bab Al Shams
Escape city skylines and head to Bab Al Shams for a captivating getaway amidst Dubai’s golden dunes. Your stay will include breakfast at Zala, a credit of Dhs250 on spa; or sports and leisure activities, plus 30 per cent off on food and beverage experiences. You can enjoy the sun loungers by the infinity pool during your stay, check out a falconry show and even go on a short camel ride.
Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, rates from Dhs1,500, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com
Fairmont The Palm
Snap up a discount of 20 per cent on all available room rates, including complimentary dining and spa experiences, plus pool and beach access. Children below six will dine for free when accompanied by two adults.
Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, summer deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 457 3388. fairmont.com
Five LUXE
Newly opened beachfront resort Five LUXE has an ‘All You Can Play’ staycation which you can pair with sensational dining, nightlife and entertainment. Five LUXE is home to signature suites, spa suites with XL pools, and more. There are several dining venues and for sips, you can’t skip Paradiso – the world’s best bar. There’s a spa with cool facilities including transformative treatments, too. Stay over the summer to save with the pay for three nights and stay for four nights deal, or pay for six nights and stay for eight nights.
FIVE LUXE, JBR, off Dubai Marina, Dubai, now open, Tel: (0)4 275 9999, fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com
Grand Hyatt Dubai
This summer (including Eid Al Adha), you can enjoy a staycation at Grand Hyatt Dubai in the heart of the city surrounded by lush landscaped gardens for up to 30 per cent off. It includes complimentary breakfast and lunch at The Collective by Market Café plus little ones (up to two children per stay) will get one hour of free access to Roli Poli. When booking online, use the code SUMR30.
Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 317 2222 @grandhyattdubai
Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel
For a starting price of Dhs1,100 per night, you can enjoy a night stay with breakfast at Sloanes, plus Dhs250 credit per night to use at the hotel’s award-winning dining venues. There’s the iconic Buddha-Bar Dubai for Pan-Asian, Indego by Vineet for Indian, and Toro Toro for a taste of South America. For a truly relaxing time, avail of 25 per cent at the spa, but book early to nab yourself a spot.
Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, prices from Dhs1,100 per night, Tel: (0)4 399 8888, marriott.com
JA Hatta Fort Hotel
Want to escape city skylines? Head to Dubai’s only mountain resort, JA Hatta Fort Hotel – an exclusive mountain retreat nestled in the beautiful Highlands of Dubai. The whole family (dogs included) can enjoy discounts of up to 40 per cent plus 20 per cent off at food and beverage outlets. Children stay for free, and you can even get half off on Padel. Staying on a weekday? Ask if you can get a late checkout.
JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hajar Mountains, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 8145 400. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel
JA Ocean View Hotel
For beach lovers, JA Ocean View Hotel is calling your name this summer with 40 per cent off room rates and complimentary room upgrades. You will enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast plus get 20 per cent off at the restaurants. The little ones stay for free this summer.
JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 814 5599.jaresortshotels.com
JA The Resort
Home to three magnificent 5-star properties — JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court, this summer get 40 per cent off on rooms plus 20 per cent off on food, beverages, spa treatments and other activities. You can also enjoy early check-in and late check-out. In even better news? Children stay for free. The summer staycation deal is valid until September 30.
JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (04) 814 5555, jaresortshotels.com
Jumeirah Burj Al Arab
A summer stay at this iconic hotel will get you up to 20 per cent off at the hotel’s suites plus store credit up to USD500 (approx. Dhs1835), when staying for three nights or more, with daily breakfast. Guests will enjoy access to SAL Beach Club and the private beach, the facilities at Talise Spa, Summersalt Beach Club, Wild Wadi Waterpark and Madinat Jumeirah Kids’ Club. In your rooms, you will enjoy Hermes bathroom amenities and butler service.
Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, staycation deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 301 7777. jumeirah.com
Jumeirah Creekside
UAE residents can get up to 25 per cent off at this Jumeirah hotel located in Old Dubai. You will get a complimentary daily breakfast and you can save up to 20 per cent on dining at the hotel’s restaurant and get 30 per cent off on experiences at Akaru Spa. The room is also pet-friendly so you can bring your four-legged family member along for the fun. For art fans, wander around the hotel and gaze upon some pretty cool works of art.
Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Al Garhoud, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (04) 230 8555. jumeirah.com
Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
This luxury hotel offers three staycation deals to pick from, including savings of up to 40 per cent (depending on room type and package selected), as well as complimentary breakfast, access to hotel facilities including its incredible Talise Ottoman Spa, and more. The deals are valid throughout the year. Read more here and pick the best deal which works for you.
Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Road, Dubai, staycation offer valid until Dec 31. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com
Kempinski Hotel & Residences
Nab a 20 per cent discount at this 5-star luxury hotel over the summer when you stay for two nights or more. Your stay will include a daily buffet breakfast at Brunello Restaurant, welcome amenities, access to the Titan Kids Club and fitness centre, and complimentary use of Kempinski bikes to explore Palm Jumeirah.
Palm Jumeirah, Crescent West, Dubai, offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 444 2000. kempinski.com
Kempinski Mall of the Emirates
If you want to be in close access to a mall, this is the staycation deal for you. When you stay, you will get a 35 per cent discount, up to Dhs500 credit to use at in-house restaurants, and 20 per cent off on Sensasia Spa. Kids below the age of 12 go free. If you book a corner suite, you will get free access to Ski Dubai.
Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha, Dubai, avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. kempinski.com
Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Polynesian-themed Lapita has two summer staycation packages with flexible room options. The best bit, kids can stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult, and they will get free access to the theme parks (excluding Real Madrid World). You can either get a bed and breakfast offer with late check-out and breakfast at Kalea Restaurant, or you can opt for the all-inclusive package with breakfast, lunch and dinner and late check-out. You will have the flexibility to dine around the hotel’s restaurants. Little ones can even get to see their favourite resort characters, get free ice lollies and partake in more fun activities.
Lapita, Dubai Park and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 810 9999. marriott.com
Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa
UAE residents, book a stay at this award-winning resort and will get a daily complimentary breakfast at Brasserie 2.0, plus Dhs250 credit to use every night at the resort’s vast dining venues. Additionally, residents will get 25 per cent off on food and beverages or during their visit to the spa. Packages start from Dhs1,300.
Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai, staycation offer valid until Sept 30, prices starting from Dhs1,300. Tel: (0)4 399 5555. marriott.com
QE2
The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a slice of history. Your stay will be packed with delightful perks including a buffet breakfast for two at Lido, and a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room. Additionally, you will get 20 per cent off on food and beverage. Room rates start from Dhs259. Want to disembark the ship? You can get a complimentary shuttle bus to Dubai Mall. Book here.
QE2, Mina Rashid, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 526 8888. qe2.com
Raffles The Palm
Summer savings are abundant at Raffles The Palm with great deals to suit all your needs. For long stays, pay for just three and get the fourth night for free with additional discounts at restaurants and the spa. For a minimum of a two-night stay, you can get 20 per cent off at the spa and restaurants, and even gain access to non-motorised water activities on the beach. Going with the family? Stay for two nights and enjoy 15 per cent off with breakfast included and you can avail of 20 per cent discount on F&B (excludes Piatti by the Beach, and children under 13 can dine for free). You’ll get 20 per cent off on motorised activities, but non-motorised water activities will be free. Find out which deal works best for you here.
Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, West Cresent, Dubai, staycation offers available until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. raffles.com
Rove at the Park
Theme park fans, pack your bags and head to Rove at the Park for a cool exclusive deal that includes a night stay, plus two tickets to either Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark and the all-new Real Madrid World for just Dhs399. If you’re bringing little ones above the age of three, the ticket cost is Dhs189. You will get a free shuttle bus to the park and back.
Dubai Parks and Resorts, Jebel Ali Freezone, Dubai, summer deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 241 9500. rovehotels.com
SLS Dubai
Spend the night in one of the hotel’s luxurious rooms and get a 60-minute massage for two. You can use the spa facilities including the sky-high pool, ice fountain, and experience shower. Fitness guys and gals can keep on top of their game at the gym. Prices start from Dhs1,499 and the summer staycation deal is available until September 30.
SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30 (blackout dates apply), Dhs1,499. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. slshotels.com/dubai
Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort
This Miami-inspired hotel is offering a cool weekend getaway ensuring a fun yet harmonious weekend for you and your plus one. Before you unwind by the pool basking in the sun, enjoy Envy’s popular Brunchopolis Saturday brunch with sushi, BBQ, desserts and unlimited drinks. The combination will equal a peaceful night’s sleep in your room. The deal is only available on Friday with check out on Saturday.
Th8 Palm, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, staycation available only on Fridays in May, Tel: (0)4 525 8888, accor.com
The St Regis Dubai, The Palm
This luxurious stay includes exclusive access to the infinity pool and Kyma Beach plus 20 per cent off on spa treatments and a buffet breakfast. Children under 12 accompanied by two paying adults can dine and stay for free. You will also be near Nakheel Mall and the Palm Monorail if you want to head out for the night.
Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, staycation offer available until Aug 31. Tel: (0)4 218 0000. marriott.com
voco Dubai The Palm
Do you hate the 3pm check-in and 12pm check-out routine? At voco Dubai The Palm, you can enjoy a 30-hour summer staycation offer. You will get an early check-in at 12pm followed by a (super) late check-out at 6pm so you have plenty of time to unwind and relax. You’ll get Dhs100 food and beverage credit, too. Rates start from Dhs450 per night. If you’re an IHG One Rewards Member, you will also get 25 per cent off at the hotel’s dining outlet.
voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, rates start from Dhs450 per night, Tel: (0)4 249 5502, maisonmathisvocopalm.com
voco Monaco Dubai
This island getaway that’s just 35 minutes away from Dubai is inviting guests to beat the heat and party away for a starting price of just Dhs350 for two guests. There will be plenty to do at this adults-only getaway (sorry, kids) from a daily brunch to sunrise or sunset yoga on the beach, a dip in the pool, retail therapy, and more. At night, you can dance to the tunes of top international DJs, and you can’t leave without visiting Raining Street – a climate-controlled walkway which will cool you down. For guests staying over, the boat transfer is included in the price of the room.
Heart of Europe, Europe Island – World Islands Dubai, Dubai, avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 5490800. thoe-hotels.com
W Dubai – The Palm
At W The Palm, a stay over the summer will get you a buffet breakfast for two adults at LIV restaurant, 25 per cent off across the hotel’s food and beverage venues (excluding in-room dining and Akira Back), a 25 per cent discount at AWAY Spa, plus USD100 (Dhs367 approximately) on hotel credit per stay. Going with kids under 12? They can stay and eat for free (when an adult is dining). Do note, that you will have to stay for a minimum of two nights to avail.
W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)42 455 800. marriott.com
Northern Emirates
InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa
This luxury beachfront resort is 45 minutes away from Dubai and offers great options for families looking for a break from city skylines. You can enjoy the white sand beach, pools, the award-winning spa, and leisure activities. The Half-Board Dine Around offer includes a daily breakfast plus unlimited access to the kids and teens’ club. For couples, opt for a stay in Club InterContinental for a taste of luxury with access to the private lounge with an adults-only pool and jacuzzi and culinary offerings throughout the day.
Rates from Dhs1,134. @intercontinentalrasalkhaimah
Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain
Seeking serenity? Pack your bags and make a beeline to Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain. This all-inclusive staycation deal includes complimentary food and drinks all day. You can relax on the resort’s private beach or chill poolside with fun activities.
Rates from Dhs328. @vidahotels
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
For a touch of the wild side, families heading to this desert sanctuary will enjoy a luxury stay with breakfast and a family dinner (two adults and two children) at Kaheela. Children under six stay and dine for free. The best part of the staycation is the Al Wadi Experience, which includes wildlife feeding, camel rides, stargazing and more.
Rates from Dhs1,021. @ritzcarltonalwadidesert
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach
A private oasis awaits families checking in to this beachfront luxury resort over the summer. There’s a daily breakfast for two at Shore House Restaurant, plus complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner with soft drinks and ice cream for children under 12. You will get Dhs200 credit per night to use, and children will have access to Ritz Kids at The Ritz- Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Complimentary shuttle service is also available.
Rates from Dhs1,741. @ritzcarltonalhamrabeach