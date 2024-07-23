Stay cool and collected…

If Topgolf is your jam, then you need this summer offer to save you this season. The one and only entertainment golfing hub is offering a whole hour of free gameplay if you book an hour between opening and 3pm. That’s two hours for the price of one and you’ll stay chilled throughout.

In a bid to keep the summer out of your playing experience, the venue is bringing back shaded and air conditioned bays so that you can have a pleasant time taking a swing with none of the sweat and heat. This is how you keep your summer plans in place.

If you need a break from the golfing and need to be indoors truly, there’s also loads of adventure at Bunker Arcade. Bring and family and friends together to participate in 54 games including arcade classics and virtual reality experiences.

The offer is valid until August 30 and is available on weekdays during this time – Monday to Friday. Simply use the offer FREE60 and book through the website or the Viya app. You also have the flexibility of walking in, if you make some spontaneous last minute plans.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon to Fri, opening to 3pm, until Aug 30, Tel: (0) 4 371 9999, @topgolfdubai

