These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Finding my zen with sound healing at… Soul Side Wellness

I’m on a bit of a mission to invest in self-care this July, and as such I’m trying as many new wellness experiences as I can. This week, that meant sound healing at Soul Side Wellness. A self-care studio that’s transformed a JLT office space into a haven of wellbeing, Soul Side wellness is the brainchild of experienced sound practitioner Anishka Bagla. The space is warm and inviting, with beautiful alcoves, cosy corners, and several spaces for sound healing sessions. There are 1-to-1, small group and regular group classes available. Each class starts with guided breathwork, before the slow rhythmic sounds of the Tibetan bowls lead you into a meditative state. Anishka will move around the room gently placing the bowls on your stomach, allowing you to feel the high-impact effect of the vibrations. – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

Enjoying a proper pub lunch at… Ernst

One thing I don’t love about the Dubai summer, is the fact that I find all of my friends are travelling at different times, making catch-ups near impossible. But this week, with diaries aligned with two of our closest couple friends, we headed to Ernst for a chilled-out pub lunch. It’s always a nice, relaxed vibe, you can have a proper catch-up, and the Bavarian-inspired platters (and those pretzel trees) are ideal for cheat days. – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

Realising I’m slowly turning into… My father

My dear old dad passed away a few years ago – and you never fully recover from that. And that’s OK, I don’t think you’re really supposed to. I miss his advice, I miss his humour, I miss the way his story-telling skills could turn the reading of a salary SMS into a gripping drama. One thing I don’t miss however, sorry dad, are the summer maths gulags he subjected me to. “It’s the summer holiday, why do I have to do schoolwork?” Feels like a reasonable line of protest, but it was washed away by the churning rhetorical current of “well you don’t want your brain to go soft over the holiday do you?” In truth I’d have been quite happy for my brain to go soft if it ment a few more minutes on the Sega Mega Drive or smashing plastic air balls through “jumpers for goal posts”. Resistance was futile, the gulag always wins. But now, as a father myself, I get it. I totally get it. There has to be balance in life. I’ve spun on a dime. I’ve just bought my son a Key Stage 2 maths book for (I’d argue more friendly version of) Maths Gulag 2.0. You were right dad. Once again, you were right. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Watching all the sci-fi on… Apple TV+

Sometimes the cupboards of my watchlist ARE bare. The river of decent series rUnneth dry and I must resort to waterboarding my social media friends with request for good show recommendations. Right now is not one of those times, with series 3 of The Bear on Disney+, the second season of Meet the Targaryens on OSN+, Supacell on Netflix, The Boys on Prime Video and literally all the Euros knockout games. But up first is the trove of nerdy treasures available via Apple TV+ – Constellation, Dark Matter, Foundation. Looks like I’m all set for a summer sci-fi hibernation. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Waiting to celebrate sport with…The Olympic Games

While I’m almost always watching one sport or the other, it isn’t often you get to witness those such as pole vaulting, synchronised swimming, sailing and taekwondo. I wait eagerly for four years to elapse so we’re back at an Olympic summer, and watching some of the world’s elite athletes leave it all out there for national glory is inspiring, to say the least. Less than a month away now, and I can’t wait for it all. Also, make sure to catch the opening and closing ceremonies. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Trying to understand the misunderstood…with Milton Waddams

“Who?” I hear you hoot. Mike Judge, also the mind behind King of the Hill, Silicon Valley, and other iconic productions, wrote and directed an incredibly funny movie called Office Space back in 1999. Milton Waddams, played by Stephen Root, is the office’s misunderstood voice – a shy, introverted employee that is almost never heard and not allowed to keep his favourite stapler, among other things. In between laughs, you get the message. Bonus: if you’re ever in the What’s On offices, come hang out where my colleague Miles and I sit – chances are you’ll hear us impersonate our boy Milton. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Enjoying South Indian food with Team What’s On from… Paprika

You probably already know this, but we here at What’s On HQ love food, any food… all food. So when we got a South Indian platter delivery from Paprika, it was off to the pantry to tuck in. All of us enjoyed the dishes from this artisanal catering and cloud kitchen brand including the humble idlis which we dunked in the sambar mixed with chutney. The paneer korma was an absolute delight, too. The platter comes neatly arranged on a wooden tray, so it’s perfect if you want to order it to your home and impress your guests or your family. It can easily serve five to six people. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Playing a game of whodunnit it at… Tabu

Tabu at the St Regis in Downtown Dubai has launched an all-new immersive mystery night called House of Tabu which takes place every Thursday. It includes dinner and drinks but the focus is on the thrilling story that unravels as the night goes on. You will get to interact with the actors (who double as amazing singers), ask them questions, and judge their behaviour, but sometimes, this can lead to more questions than answers. Without giving away too much, you will surely find yourself doubting everything (and everyone). At the end of the night, everything pieces together and all is revealed. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

Heading for some after-school fun to Dubai’s chic new soft play… Ribambelle

As a mum, I feel guilty to admit that I do not enjoy going to soft play areas. At all. It’s completely selfish of course. They’re sweaty, loud, and not at all relaxing for the parents so no matter whether you get your laptop out and attempt to send an email, it’s just not happening. But it’s summer in Dubai and other than stay at home and stare at screens all days, indoor play areas are one of the best ways to keep the little ones entertained. Enter: Ribambelle. Located on Bluewaters, Ribambelle is a brand new (licensed) restaurant with an adorable jungle-inspired play area and daily workshops from baking to arts and crafts. And while the parents enjoy the extensive food menu and a drink or two upstairs, there’s whimsical entertainers to keep the little ones busy with games, hide and seek, and more. If you’re looking for an indoor activity that both the grown-ups and little ones will enjoy this summer, head to Ribambelle and you might just get a minute to yourself. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Trying out Dubai’s new ‘Transformer’ pilates studio… KARVE

London’s renowned ‘Transformer’ Pilates studio, KARVE, has finally opened in Dubai, and I was super excited to be one of the first to try their unique (hardcore) workouts during the soft launch last week. Unlike any Pilates class I’ve done before, the intense low-impact, high-intensity sessions feature dimmed lights, loud music, and focus on strength training and driving the metabolism through slow, resistance-based movements on the custom-designed reformer machines. Not for the faint-hearted, this was a TOUGH workout but well-worth a try if you’re looking to switch up your current routine and reap the results in no time. Oh and don’t forget a post-workout matcha latte, you deserve it. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Eating my body weight in… Fix Chocolate

Look, at first, I was apprehensive to jump on the hype train. But let me just tell you, the hype is so valid and understood. I get it, some people just prefer a basic Cadbury bar – and I can appreciate it as well. But this isn’t just a slab of generic chocolate that melts in your mouth. It’s a dessert chocolate, that makes has an entirely new experience and taste. It’s not just about the chocolate coating (which is delish) it’s about the filling, the entire visceral experience, from tearing the beautiful wrapping to cracking open that stuffed chocolate and then taking a bit of the oh-so-worth-it slab. I understand the Knafeh and pistachio hype, but let me tell you where it’s really at. Pick Up A Pretzel – That will change your life. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Listening to music in the office with… The Kabin Crew

The song has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm and it is an earworm that we just cannot get enough of. I appreciate that it is a sampling of DJ Fresh’s Gold Dust but The Spark by Kabin Crew is such an absolute banger. These kids are going places and get a collective golden buzzer from us here at What’s On HQ – not that that counts for much. But we see you. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

Tasting the season at…Bageri Form

This past weekend, my mum and I went on a girly day date to Bageri Form, where we sampled some incredible creations from their new summer menu. Fresh, fruity, flaky and filled with the flavours of European summers, the pastries were the highlight of my day. There were sweet and savoury options, and unconventional pairings made with choices like miso caramel, fresh figs, salted honey custard and asparagus, to name a few. There’s nothing better than starting your day with a freshly-baked pastry, and if they’re anything like what we had, you’re in for a treat. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter

Unlocking HD Pro-Max colours with…new glasses

I’m about 94 per cent sure I’m considered legally blind in many parts of the world. Considering how high my power is, that would not be surprising, but that also means that my visual aid is a downright investment. After months of putting it off, I finally got a new pair last week, which I was in dire need of. As a teenager, I was terribly insecure of wearing my glasses outside home and started wearing contacts early, but as I’ve grown older and learnt to appreciate myself more, reaching for them sometimes isn’t so bad, and I think that’s a personal win. I’m keen to start wearing them as an accessory more often and with these new art-curator-chic frames, I think I’m going to enjoy that. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter