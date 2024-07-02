From toddlers to teens, these fun summer camps are sure to keep the little ones occupied during the holidays…

Whether you want your child to learn a new skill or simply stay active during the seven-week school break, there are plenty of clubs and activities to keep the little ones busy.

If you’re looking for more ideas to do with the children in Dubai this summer, then take a look at our list of budget-friendly indoor activities.

From parkour to skiing, here are some of the best summer break camps for children in Dubai:

Expo City

Expo City Dubai’s summer camp takes fun and learning to the next level, with seven weeks of fun-filled adventures, robotics and sports to art workshops and splash parties for children aged five to 12 years old. Running from 9am to 2.30pm, the camp is priced at Dhs135 per day, Dhs588 for one week, or Dhs2,500 for the summer pass. Flexible drop-off/pick-up timings are also available from 8am to 5pm.

Terra – Sustainability Pavilion, Expo City Dubai. July 8 to August 23. Dhs135 per day. Dhs588 for one week. expocitydubai.com

OliOli

This summer break, OliOli welcomes children aged four to 10 years old to the summer blast morning camp from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Little ones will learn something new with a different theme each week from dinosaurs to solar systems, woodwork to messy science. See the full program here: olioli.ae

OliOli, July 8 to August 23. Morning camp 9.30am to 1.30pm. Afternoon camp 2pm to 5pm. All day camp 9.30am to 5pm. Ages four to 10 years old. From Dhs1,190 per week. Tel:(0)47027300. olioli.ae

Ski Dubai

The coolest summer camp in Dubai is back from July 1 to August 30. Little ones aged from four to 12 years old can beat the heat with snow park rides and games, introduction to snowsports, educational penguin programs, trips to VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet, and more. The Ski Dubai summer camp is priced from Dhs350 per day and Dhs1,500 per week.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. July 1 to August 30. From Dhs350 per day and Dhs1,500 per week. skidxb.com

Museum of the Future

For children aged six to 13 years old, this future-focused summer camp at the Museum of the Future will be one to remember. Taking place Monday to Thursday from July 15 to August 1, children will enjoy a number of immersive experiences and fun activities across four different themes: space exploration, sustainability and ecology, happiness and wellbeing, and technology.

Museum of the Future, Dubai. July 15 to August 1, Monday to Thursday, 9am to 3pm. Dhs1,299 per week. museumofthefuture.ae

Wisdom Warehouse

Head to Wisdom Warehouse in Alserkal Avenue for one of the most hands-on camps in the city. From July 1, children aged between three and 13 can enjoy nine whole weeks of science experiments and art adventures for curious minds.

Wisdom Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. July 1 to August 30. 9.30am to 1pm (half day) or 9.30am to 3pm (full day). From Dhs294 per day or Dhs1,260 per week. @wisdomwarehousedubai

GLITCH

For the mini thrill seekers, Dubai’s fun indoor theme park, GLITCH, has an exciting new summer camp taking place from July 8 to August 29 with 30 thrilling attractions, arts, crafts, and more. From 8.30am to 2pm, the affordable camp is priced from just Dhs99 per day and Dhs299 per week. Plus, families with two children can enroll the first child at the regular weekly price and the second for just Dh199 for the entire week.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira. July 8 to August 29. 8.30am to 2pm, from Dhs99 per day, Dhs299 per week. @glitcharabia

Elite Sports Academy

Designed to keep your child active during the school holidays, Elite Sports are hosting two different camps this summer break: multi-sports camp for children aged four to 14 years old and an intensive football camp. View the full schedule, locations, and prices here: elitesports.ae

Multiple locations in Dubai. July 8 to August 23. 8.30am to 3.30am. Children aged four to 14 years old. Dhs900 per week, Dhs250 per day. Tel:(0)4 554 5916. elitesports.ae

Parkour

Sick of the kids climbing over the tables and jumping off their beds? Put that energy and agility to good use at the Parkour DXB Summer Camp for children aged three to 13 years. They’ll learn rolling and breaking falls, master exciting jumps, acrobatics, climbing and vaulting – with difficulty levels depending on their age group. They’ll even perfect how to join all the fundamentals together into impressive flows.

Parkour DXB, Multiple locations in Dubai. Children aged three to 13 years old. Tel: (800) 7275687. parkour.ae

Courtyard Playhouse

Children will creatively explore the wonderful and imaginative world of picture books by popular children’s authors including The Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Harry Potter, Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, and more. Each day will explore a new book with theatre games, mime, role-play, as well as arts and crafts. Your child will develop their communication skills, learn to work as part of a team and think creatively, all whilst having fun under the guidance of instructors. The summer camp is suitable for children between four and 14 years old, taking place from July 8 to August 23.

The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. July 8 to August 23. 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm. Ages four to 14 years. From Dhs1,315 per week. Tel:(0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

