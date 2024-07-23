For that guilt-free girly catch-up…

Ahh, the good old Dubai ladies’ night. We’re not short of them here. Whilst there are so many amazing ladies’ night deals to choose from, if you’re nearing the end of the month and those purse strings are pulling tighter, it’s always handy to know where in Dubai offers free drinks for their ladies’ nights.

Here are the ladies’ nights in Dubai that offer free drinks…

Monday

The Huddle

The deal: Head down to this sports bar and grill restaurant where on Mondays, you get three free drinks from a selected menu and 30 per cent off on food from 8pm to 12am.

The Huddle, Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai, Fri, 8pm to 12am, Tel:(0)50 100 7046, @thehuddleuae

Studio Al Khaleej

The deal: Every night is ladies’ night (really!) at Studio Al Khaleej – an Arabic nightclub and lounge. Ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks every night of the week from 8pm to 1am.

Studio Al Khaleej, Capitol Hotel, Dubai, daily 8pm to 1am, Tel: (0)56 416 8977, @studioalkhaleejdubai

Tuesday

Bla Bla Dubai

The deal: Step into The Tent, Bla Bla’s vibrant nightclub, where the party never stops. On Tuesday, La Santa Latin Night means free entry and two free drinks for an hour from 10pm to 11pm for ladies.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tues, 10pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 584 4111, @blabladubai

Cargo

The deal: On Tuesday, Cargo at Pier 7 treats the ladies to three complimentary drinks and if they are hungry, they can enjoy a set menu for Dhs99.

Cargo, Pier 7 (3rd floor), Dubai, Tues, 5pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 361 8129, cargo-dubai.com

Lock Stock & Barrel (Business Bay)

The deal: Thirsty Tuesdays at LSB is the place to be. This OG ladies’ night in Business Bay offers ladies unlimited drinks for free, so the girls can drink to their heart’s content from 8pm to 12am. Get your party vibes on and dance the night away.

Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millenium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Thurs, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 873 3399. lsb-dubai.com

SOON The deal: Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and 1980s aesthetics, SOON’s Tuesday offers runs from 7pm to 9pm when ladies can enjoy a free flow of selected beverages. After that, you can also avail of a special deal for prosecco and rosé at Dhs20 per glass until closing. SOON, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, free flow 7pm to 9pm, Dhs20 per glass of rose and prosecco from 8pm until closing, Tel:(0) 55 434 0575, @soondxb

Wednesdays

QWERTY

The deal: Qwerty’s Office Gossip ladies’ night (a What’s On team fave) takes place every Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm where you will get not one, not two but four free drinks, inclusive of selected wines and cocktails for zero dirhams. You will be handed coupons at the door, so make sure you hang on to them as you will need them to avail of your free sips.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Wed, 5pm to 9pm, Tel:(0)4 427 1000, @qwertydxb / mediaonehotel.com

Le Petit Belge

The deal: Combining ladies’ day with ladies’ night, modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers three free drinks on Wednesday and 30 per cent off on food from 4pm onwards.

Le Petit Belge, Motor City, Dubai, Wed, 4pm onwards, Tel: (0)4 770 0146, @lepetitbelge

Loca

The deal: Margaritas and Mexican food are our kinds of Wednesday combo. On the day, ladies get free margaritas and house wines from 6pm to 11pm at Loca. There’s a choice of five flavours, all served either frozen or on ice.

Loca, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Wed, 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 346 1111, locauae.com

Moe’s on 5th

The deal: Good ol’ Moe’s offers ladies four free drinks every Wednesday from the ladies’ night menu. Go for the free drinks… stay for the music and good vibes.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Dubai, Wed, from 6pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3055, @moesonthe5th

Rare

The deal: This cool steakhouse in City Walk’s new licensed district, C2, offers free-flowing house wine at the bar for ladies every Wednesday from 8pm until midnight.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai, Wed, 8pm to 12am, Tel:(0)4 287 4604. @theraredxb

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

The deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts an aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ deal every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai and Studio One, Studio City, Dubai, Wed, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 457 6719, themaine.ae

Thursday

Soirée – The Opus by Omniya

The deal: This beautiful Manhattan-style parlour is the place to be on a Thursday night. Gals get 3 free drinks and 50 per cent off the menu. Don’t be shy and ask the sommeliers for advice on the best flavour combinations.

Soirée Wine Bar, Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed, 7pm, Tel: (0)55 413 6648, @soiree.dxb

Friday

Orphic Bar

The deal: Gals, you can enjoy a complimentary free flow of house cocktails at Orphic Bar on Fridays from 7pm to 10pm and get a 20 per cent discount on food.

Orphic Bar, Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Tel: (0) 55 619 2785, @orphicdubai

Saturday

Carnival by Tresind

The deal: Over the weekdays, Carnival by Tresind is a neat spot for post-work drinks in DIFC. But, on Saturday, it welcomes all ladies to dance the night away with free entry, and three free drinks.