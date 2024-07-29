You’re here for our pick of things to do in Abu Dhabi this week, and that’s exactly what we have for you. Enjoy.

Monday, July 29

Ramp up the excitement for Fight Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Showdown Week (@adshowdownweek)

From today until August 4, Yas Mall welcomes UFC fans to revel in all the excitement surrounding next Saturday’s big event. Make sure you stop by and check out all the fun, immersive experiences, before some of the biggest names in the sport descend on the capital.

Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, July 29 to August 4, free entry. @yasmallad

Beat the Monday blues at Circuit X

Neither the Monday blues, nor the summer temps can get to you when you head to the indoor skate park at Circuit X. At this safe, air-conditioned environment that will have you enjoying skateboarding throughout the summer, you can take advantage of tailored group lessons for all ages and skill levels, with expert guidance at their skateboarding school.

Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 10pm daily, until August 30, Dhs45. @circuitx_hudayriyat

Tuesday, July 30

Catch Olympic action at C. Mondo

This is a great spot to get your sporting fix with good food and drink along for the ride, if you’re in or around the ADNEC area. Located at Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, C.Mondo, will be screening the Olympic Games for you to enjoy.

C. Mondo, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, noon to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 409 6514. @centrocapcentre

Wednesday, July 31

Immerse yourself in Persian flavours at Soraya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soraya Abu Dhabi (@sorayaabudhabi)

We’re just as excited about this one as you are. Soraya has just opened its doors at Yas Mall, and it brings with it some of the best of Persian cuisine. Voyage through a menu packed with great mezze picks, succulent cuts and kabobs, to name only a few of their specialities.

Soraya, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)56 509 0504. @sorayaabudhabi

Dive in to an exciting pool pass deal

Enjoy a refreshing dip at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s temperature-controlled 50-metre infinity pool, as you savour refreshing beverages and a selection of nibbles by the poolside. Facilities also include a dedicated children’s pool, ensuring the ideal fun family day out.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 8pm daily, Dhs110 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Thursday, August 1

Try Mexican flavours in the Garden City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radissn Blu Al Ain (@radissonblualain)

If you find yourself in the Garden City this week, head to Paco’s Mexican Bar at the Radisson Blu Al Ain. You’ll be able to enjoy Tex Mex delights such as sizzlers, quesadillas, tacos, and nachos at one of Al Ain’s leading properties. In true Mexican style, there’s also fun, high-energy entertainment to savour.

Paco’s, Radisson Blu Al Ain, Al Sarouj, Al Ain, Sun to Fri 3pm to 2am, Thurs to Sat 1pm to 3am. @radissonblualain

Also…

Register for Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s terrific talent show

Bani Yas’ own retail and entertainment hub is back with with an activation that shines the spotlight on your young ones and their incredible talents – whether it’s singing, dancing, painting, comedy, magic, or mental math. Open to students 8 to 16 years of age, you can sign yours up until August 4 with a short clip showcasing your child’s talent. Sign up here.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, registration open until August 4. @bawabatalsharqmall