One giant leap for the UAE…

The UAE has won the bid to host COSPAR (Committee on Space Research) in 2028. COSPAR is the world’s largest event focused on space research. The win further solidifies the fact that the UAE is making huge strides in space exploration.

The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

A post on X (previously, Twitter) shared by Sheikh Hamdan stated, “We are pleased to announce that the UAE has won the bid to host COSPAR 2028, the world’s largest event focused on space research.”

The Crown Prince of Dubai shared that this will be the first time COSPAR will be held in the Arab world. He further explained that, ‘the event will bring together more than 3,000 researchers, experts, and scientists to present and discuss groundbreaking scientific research.’

“The UAE has firmly established itself as a key hub for the global scientific community, particularly in the field of space research. This has further enhanced our nation’s role in fostering significant international cooperation in the space sector”, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his gratitude towards the team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) commending their efforts which made the achievement possible.

What is COSPAR?

Here is an overview of COSPAR 2028 47th Scientific Assembly, to be hosted by MBRSC for the first time in the Arab world. pic.twitter.com/plncxLggcl — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) July 25, 2024

COSPAR Scientific Assembly is a forum for presenting the most important results in space research in all disciplines and the focal point for international space science.

Some key objectives include the presentation of research from students, researchers and scientists; the showcasing of the latest technologies and advancements in space; emerging trends, challenges and the future of space research; and of course discussions on collaborations and cooperations between local and international space entities.

Here’s an update on the UAE’s next space mission

It hasn’t even been a year since Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returned to Earth safely on September 4, 2023, before the UAE set its eyes on its next space mission – the MBZ-SAT.

The UAE has recently upped its game on the starry frontier, but this mission is doubly special because we will see the first Emirati female astronaut, Nora Al Matrooshi (pictured above) jet off into space – making this mission ‘one giant leap for womankind’. She will be joined by Emirati astronaut Mohammad Al Mulla – another star that will sparkle just as bright.

At the moment, their space mission is scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket. You can read more about MBZ-SAT and their mission here.

Featured image: Sultan Al Neyadi Instagram

Article images: Dubai Media Office