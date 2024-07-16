The countdown is on…

It hasn’t even been a year since Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returned to Earth safely on September 4, 2023, before the UAE set its eyes on its next space mission – the MBZ-SAT.

The UAE has only recently upped its game on the starry frontier, but this mission is doubly special because we will see the first Emirati female astronaut, Nora Al Matrooshi jet off into space – making this mission ‘one giant leap for womankind’.

She will be joined by Emirati astronaut Mohammad Al Mulla – another star that will sparkle just as bright

News of her mission was announced in October 2023, and the duo have been busy learning the ropes at NASA’s astronaut programme. They graduated earlier this year in March 2024 after two years of training.

The next giant leap for the UAE

In July 2024, a meeting took place between HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) team at the Union House in Dubai. Both astronaut Nora Al Matrooshi and astronaut Mohammad Al Mulla were present.

The Ruler of Dubai was briefed on the MBZ-SAT – the most advanced satellite in the region and the second satellite being fully developed by an Emirati team. The brief included the details on the current testing phase which involves environmental testing crucial for ensuring the satellite’s resilience and functionality in space.

The team confirmed that once this phase is completed, the final launch preparations will commence. At the moment, it is scheduled for launch no earlier than October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket.

Speaking to Sheikh Mohammed, Al Matrooshi and Al Mulla briefed the Dubai Ruler about their preparations for future space missions. He was also updated about the latest developments in the UAE Astronaut Programme and its role in inspiring a new generation of space explorers.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the MBRSC team and their contributions in growing the UAE’s status in space technology. He urged them to persevere and to seek the highest level of excellence in this vital field.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBRSC stated, “We are proud to be working on the most advanced satellite in the Arab world, named after the President of the UAE. We have great ambitions for our country in the future of space exploration, and we pledge to continue achieving milestones that contribute to its global leadership in this field,”

What is the MBZ-SAT?

The MBZ-SAT will be the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery. It will be equipped with a system for arranging images round-the-clock.

The project is set to strengthen the UAE’s partnerships in the space industry as it will contribute to the growing need for satellite imagery. According to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, ‘the imagery solution can support a wide variety of uses within mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, navigation, infrastructure management and disaster relief efforts, to name a few. The utility of satellite imagery in aiding and tackling natural disasters is very important, as it can help gauge the severity of the calamity, help plan relief efforts and aid in rebuilding efforts.’

We’re keeping our eyes on updates on this space mission, stay tuned!

@mbrspacecentre

Images: Dubai Media Office