It’s time to touch gloves…

With just over two weeks to go to UFC Fight Night at the Etihad Arena, Cory Sandhagen chats with What’s On, before he steps into the octagon with unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov to headline a searing fight card in the UAE capital on August 3.

Here’s everything the Sandman had to say in an exclusive chat with us…

What’s On: What do you love most about competing in Abu Dhabi?

Cory Sandhagen: I love the level of hospitality, the hotels. The crowds are great, they’re very sporting and love their fighting. It’s cool that Abu Dhabi and the surrounding region are becoming a part of the UFC.

WO: Do you have any favourite emerging markets for the sport?

CS: I think it would be awesome to expand into Japan, India, and Africa too. The UFC is doing a great job of bringing people together through the business, and I’m sure they’re going to keep going.

WO: How are you feeling in terms of preparation and energy levels, especially returning after injury?

CS: My elbow feels good. Fight camps are fun in their own unique way, but with just weeks to go I’m in the thick of things, and while I’m tired all the time, that’s kind of what it takes to get there.

WO: Having fought in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, would you ever consider competing as a lightweight?

CS: Lightweights are much bigger than I am. In maybe a couple of years I’ll consider featherweight, but lightweights walk around about 30 pounds heavier than I am – so I think it’s best they do their thing, and I do mine.

WO: Are there any other matchups that you’re looking forward to on the Fight Night card?

CS: There’s definitely some very good fights. I think it’s intriguing Nick Diaz is fighting again, kind of a curveball – but that’s pretty cool. As well, everybody loves Tony Ferguson, so hopefully he can get one in the win column.

Fight fans, we’re ready, we’re pumped, and we can’t wait to see it all go down at the Etihad Arena. Get your tickets now and we’ll see you there!

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3, from Dhs295. etihadarena.ae

Media: Instagram, Getty