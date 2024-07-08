Sponsored: a tale of fire and Turkish spice…

After triumphing over a field of fierce contenders, Sirali emerged as your worthy choice for the emirate’s Favourite Breakfast at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2024.

And it really isn’t hard to see why. Their oven-fired, Sultan-worthy weekend breakfast spreads catapult you right into the vibrant heart of Anatolian AM culinary culture.

Turkish delights

Served over a long and leisurely dining window, between 10am and 2pm every Saturday and Sunday, you’re invited to take a tour through the highlights of traditional Turkish morning fare. The indulgent experience is paired with the sweet serenade of a clarinet and is available for just Dhs159 per person.

Feast on freshly baked bread, creamy kaymak, and an artisan’s larder of premium preserves. Gourmands can explore the range of spiced eggs, aromatic olives, and the famed Mersin potatoes.

Against the soundscape of a soothing live clarinet performance, you can start your day in the best possible way with generous plates of cheese, savory sujuk and fluffy Menemen scrambled eggs. Cleanse the palate with a refreshing tomato-cucumber salad and an extravagantly creamy yogurt served with fried vegetables.

You can round things off with the culinary curtain call of acuka – a peppery walnut spread.

To take part in this enchanting expedition of award-winning Ottoman flavours, and revel in the allure of Sirali’s detail-focused, aesthetically appointed interiors call: (0)58 582 7092 to book your space.

Al Habtoor City, Dubai, every Saturday to Sunday 10am to 2pm. (0)58 582 7092. @siralikebapdubai

Images: Provided