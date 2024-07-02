On the best places in the UAE to eat, stay and switch-off…

Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and hidden gems. This month, we chat to Salama Mohamed (@salamamohamed) entrepreneur, CEO & Founder of @peacefull. Here she shares some of her top spots that you need on your radar.

Stay here

Anantara Santorini in Abu Dhabi is an oasis of tranquility and rejuvenation, and feels completely removed from the hustle and bustle of the city. It’s an adults-only resort, and the rooms, facilities, and service are all top-notch, it truly feels like a little slice of paradise.

@anantarasantorini

Shop here

BEYOU Boutique in Wasl, is a blend of concept store and coffee shop, and it feels like a true discovery. It has the most delicious oat milk latte I’ve ever tasted, and their homemade cookies are heavenly. But beyond the food and drinks, the store itself is a true delight. The carefully selected apparel, accessories, and beauty showcas a wonderful attention to craftsmanship and quality.

@beyouboutique

Eat here

Jun’s is somewhere I take people who are special to me. The third culture cuisine showcases the incredible creativity and passion of chef Kelvin Cheung. Every plate tells a story, whether it’s a modern twist on a classic dish or a completely original creation. One of the standout dishes is their elevated take on the classic Indian street food, pani puri.

@junsdubai

Switch-off here

Lucia Clinic in Dubai is my go-to destination for skin rejuvenation and revitalisation. I book in for the laser treatment with Dr. Radmila, who I’ve come to trust implicitly. Whether I’m looking to tighten and firm my skin, or achieve an overall brighter and healthier complexion, the team at Lucia Clinic always delivers.

@luciaclinic

De-stress here

Two things everyone should experience in Dubai are – a visit to Roll DXB, the city’s homegrown roller skating concept, and the Smash Room. At Roll DXB, you can strap on a pair of roller skates and glide around the indoor track, embracing your inner child. And if you really need to blow off some steam, the Smash Room is the place to go. This cathartic experience allows you to enter a room and go to town smashing breakable items, from plates to electronics.

@rolldxb, @thesmashroom.ae