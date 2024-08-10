It’s that time again…

We’re mid-way through August, and while the heat is showing no signs of letting up, neither is Abu Dhabi’s long list of things to be enjoyed indoors. Here’s our list of things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, August 16

Evening brunches just got more fun at Cyan Brasserie

Kickstart your weekend post work, at Cyan Brasserie. This great evening brunch includes a number of dishes, from a seafood tower to French mains and live stations. Just make sure to get your booking done in advance.

Cyan Brasserie, Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs325 sparkling, Dhs395 bubbly, Tel: (0)50 765 6435, hyattrestaurants.com

Ride in the fast lane at Garage

The headline should say it all, and if it doesn’t, we’re talking about W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s ‘Taste The Race’ experience this summer at Garage. This is your ticket to a thrilling culinary adventure, inspired by some of the world’s most iconic racetracks. Authentic dishes from five unique culinary hubs will keep you fuelled for this unique adventure.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 10.30pm daily (except Saturday), from Dhs99. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @garageabudhabi

Enjoy a Friday ladies night at The Sportsman’s Arms

This self-described, only American-Irish pub in Abu Dhabi invites ladies, teachers, and crew to enjoy a wallet-friendly deal every Friday. Ease into the weekend for a very affordable Dhs50, which gets you four selected beverages and a snack. The deal is available from 1pm to 10pm, so use it as a sign to get off work early.

The Sportsman’s Arms, International Tennis Center, Zayed Sports City, 1pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs50. Tel: (0)2 447 1066. @sportsmanszsc

Saturday, August 17

Chef’s Brunch beckons at Giornotte

At the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Saturday afternoons mean a marvellous Chef’s Brunch at Giornotte. Experience this memorable culinary extravaganza with an extensive buffet, that includes international delicacies, live cooking stations, and all the entertainment you’re looking for.

Giornotte, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)2 828 8282. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Get free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi

The iconic art museum on Saadiyat Island is celebrating World Photography Day on August 17 and 18, by offering anyone who walks in with a friend free entry to the museum. Just make sure you’re carrying a proper camera with you, whether it’s a DSLR or a digital one – and leave tripods and gimbals at home. Head to the ticket desk to get your entry sorted.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, August 17 and 18. Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Jam out at Ting Irie

Ting Irie has launched an all-new summer weekend brunch from 2pm to 6pm on Saturdays, offering the ultimate Afro-Caribbean experience with the Ting Irie brand of good food and even better times. Head to Mamsha Al Saadiyat this Saturday to see what the fuss is all about.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 2pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirieauh

Sunday, August 18

Let your child explore their passion for tech

…at ADEK’s summer programme. This allows your child to immerse themselves in a world of cutting-edge technology and innovation, with the Generative AI and Prompt Engineering Bootcamp. The sessions are free and available in both English and Arabic. For more information and registration, sign up here.

Ages 14-18, free registration, until August 22. Tel: (0)2 615 0942. activityplatform.adek.gov.ae

Enjoy an adventure-soaked day pass at Al Wathba

Just 40 minutes from the heart of the city, a day of escapism awaits with pure relaxation and amazing adventure amidst the Arabian desert dunes. At Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, you can pick one adventurous activity such as archery or horseback riding, relax in their infinity pool and even treat yourself to a magical sundowner at Al Mesayan rooftop bar, overlooking the desert.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba South, Abu Dhabi, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel

For family fun, head to Umm Al Emarat Park

Fun and excitement await at Umm Al Emarat Park this weekend. While children can splash around and have a blast at the Splash Area, the park’s Animal Barn promises an afternoon of fun with opportunities to interact with and and feed animals. For a delightful family experience, hop on the family-friendly train at the Promenade for a scenic tour around the Park. For food and beverage options, pick from a host of outlets including SALT, Movenpick, Milestones Coffee and Farmer’s Bistro.

Umm Al Emarat Mark, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)2 666 9559. @ummalemaratpark

Find your way to a Smurftastic Fair

Beginning this weekend, you can meet your favourite characters from the hugely successful The Smurfs franchise, at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Step into the magic forest for some fun and games in the company of your favourite characters, at one of the capital’s leading lifestyle, retail and entertainment destinations.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, August 16 to 25. @thegalleriauae