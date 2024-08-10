Here’s What’s On in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

And just like that, we’re nearing the end of August. The end of summer? Let’s hope. But regardless, there’s always fun to be had in the capital city. Here are 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, August 23

Round out the week at Episodes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi (@mo_emiratespalace)

Go on a journey of exceptional culinary and luxury, all rolled into one at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. With an endless selection that includes the finest teas from around the globe, Episodes has everything you could be in the mood for, come teatime on Friday (or any day of the week). This four-part favourite in Abu Dhabi serves up specials such as the strawberry cheesecake, the timeless tiramisu and a cappuccino with gold flakes. If you’re swerving dairy, try their coconut milk latte, and for peak nutritional value, their green smoothie is just what you need.

Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @episodes.uae

Descend on The Spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manarat Al Saadiyat (@manaratalsaadiyat)

Head to The Spot at Manarat Al Saadiyat, where you can meet people and relax alongside a series of workshops, games and retail experiences. A weekend filled with creativity, games, workshops, and fun markets beckons here, and you can enjoy everything from face painting, and Jenga to hands-on workshops on candle-making, silk screening, and cyanotype printing.

The Spot Camp, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 11pm. . @manaratalsaadiyat

Beat the heat with Jones the Grocer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer)

Beat the heat this August with Jones the Grocer, who is bringing a refreshing twist to the menu with the launch of their refreshing summer scoops. these super sundaes sundaes feature 4 great flavours: the Brownie Fudge Sundae, Pistachio Milk Cake Sundae, Lotus Biscoff Sundae, and the Strawberry Cheesecake. perfect for cooling down during the hot summer months as temperatures soar.

Jones the Grocer, various locations, Abu Dhabi, Dhs38. Tel:(0)525271750. @jonesthegrocer

Saturday, August 24

Brunch calls at La Patrona

Dive into a scintillating selection of tacos and other timeless Mexican delights at La Patrona’s new Saturday brunch. From ribeye tacos to chicken pastor varieties, as well as the vegan pastor tacos made with jackfruit, the menu is diverse as you’d like it while retaining all the great original flavours. Each dish incorporates traditional Mexican spices and handmade tortillas, and you can savour them here seated amid detailed murals depicting Mexican history and culture.

La Patrona, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays noon to 6pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: 800 82267. lapatronauae.com

Marvel at Mesopotamian flavours with Hanar

Hanar is a brand-new addition to some of the finest, taste-packed eats that line Yas Bay, which in itself is known for housing some of the top names on Abu Dhabi’s culinary circuit. At Hanar, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a menu of marvellous Mesopotamian flavours, nostalgia-inducing dishes and fresh ingredients that power their Anatolian delights. Get set to savour a sumptuous sharing-style menu, at a spot that will soon face the new beach – it’s all in the works. Just exit the Arena, turn to your left and explore this spot on Yas Bay – if you can’t find it, their buggies will be happy to get you there in a flash.

Hanar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 675 1641. @hanar_restaurant

Feed your burger craving with fine creations at Beau

Chef Vincent Le Moal has set up shop at Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, and he’s taking the capital’s burger scene by storm with bun-and-patty creations like you’ve never tasted before. This exciting concept arrives in Abu Dhabi after a successful year in Dubai, and with its minimalistic design and hotel-inspired interiors, you’ll check in to what is certain to be an irreplicable burger experience. Tender patties, beautiful brioche and melt-in-the-mouth potato pulp fries are only a few incredible dishes you’ll be introduced to here…

Beau Restaurant, Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi. @beau.restaurant

Sip an amazing afternoon tea at The Drawing Room

Indulge in a timeless tradition by sitting down at The Drawing Room for an afternoon tea session. Their new menu features a variety of sandwiches including smoked salmon, beef bresaola, grilled vegetables and beetroot and the Bocconcini sandwiches, as well as a fine selection of cakes such as the mango cheesecake and the hazelnut caramel tart.

The Drawing Room, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 6pm daily, from Dhs195. Tel: (0)2 498 8443. @stregissaadiyatisland

Sunday, August 25

If you must go outdoors, head to Umm Al Emarat Park

Fun and excitement awaits at Umm Al Emarat Park, where children can have a blast at the Splash Area, open daily from 8am to 10pm. You can also feed the animals at the animal barn, and enjoy pony and camel rides. For a delightful family experience, hop on the family-friendly train at the Promenade, for a scenic tour around the Park.

Umm Al Emarat Park, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight daily. @ummalemaratpark

Sign up to sharpen your football skills

Homegrown Maestros Football Academy has launched its second venue in Abu Dhabi, and you can register now to get the best out of their coaching sessions at Hudayriyat Island’s 321 Sports. With the region’s largest indoor sports dome for training in hotter months, you have everything you need to hone your skills.

Homegrown Maestros Football Academy, 321 Sports, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from August 26. Register here now.

Or simply, enjoy the comfort of your home…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deliveroo UAE (@deliveroo_ae)

…with Deliveroo. Hey, it’s boiling out there. Stay home, enjoy the air conditioning and order yourself a great lunch, dinner or both. Happy weekend, Abu Dhabi.

