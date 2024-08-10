Here’s What’s On this weekend…

We’re hurtling through the summer months, weeks, and weekends. Speaking of which…here are 10 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, August 9

Get set for Lobster Night at Li Jiang

Every Friday evening, Li Jiang presents an exclusive Lobster Night for seafood lovers. Indulge in a culinary journey featuring expertly crafted lobster dishes, complemented by breathtaking views of Abu Dhabi’s iconic skyline.

Li Jiang, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Fridays 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 818 8203. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Enjoy a brilliant wine and cheese night at Jones the Grocer

If you’re about keeping it simple without sacrificing qualify, all you have to do is head over to Jones the Grocer for great gourmet dining. Did we mention they have a really cool wine and cheese night on Friday evenings? For an additional Dhs50, a handy charcuterie board shall join you at your table.

Jones the Grocer, various locations, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs199 onwards. @jonesthegrocer

Explore an endless variety of salmon dishes at Le Bistro

Debuted in the spring, this exciting eat at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi welcomes guests to delight in a supreme selection of sushi dishes and more. Whether it is sushi rolls, nigiri or sashimi meticulously crafted by their expert chefs, you’ll be able to enjoy all of it here, in a convenient location at the heart of the capital city. Before you go, read our review here.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 7am to midnight, Fri and Sat 7am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 557 4460. @lebistro_bysalmontini

Saturday, August 10

Dive in to excellent Japanese fare at 99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi

This Michelin-starred eat at The Galleria Al Maryah Island serves up haute Japanese cuisine like few others do, and with a stellar selection of wines and unmatched views, you really can’t ask for much more. Taste from light, enjoyable dishes such as the Alaskan king crab gunkan, lobster maki with sake, dragonfly maki and a whole lot more. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: you might have 99 problems, but sushi ain’t one.

99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30 and 7pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)02 672 3333. @99sushiuae

Then, get your dessert fix at Café James

If you find yourself in Al Qana, you’ll want to stop by Café James. If that seems like a familiar combination, it’s because the brand had a very successful pop-up in the same location. They’re still staying true to their minimalist aesthetic, including abundant greenery and a cool curved coffee bar. When you’re ready to try their Michelin Guide-selected flavours, you can order from their French-inspired selection fo freshly baked pastries including hand-made scones, croissants, baguettes and more.

Café James, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 9am to midnight. @jamescafe.ae

And if you’re on Yas, try Hanar

Hanar is a brand-new addition to some of the finest, taste-packed eats that line Yas Bay, which in itself is known for housing some of the top names on Abu Dhabi’s culinary circuit. At Hanar, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a menu of marvellous Mesopotamian flavours, nostalgia-inducing dishes and fresh ingredients that power their Anatolian delights. Get set to savour a sumptuous sharing-style menu, at a spot that will soon face the new beach – it’s all in the works. Just exit the Arena, turn to your left and explore this spot on Yas Bay – if you can’t find it, their buggies will be happy to get you there in a flash.

Hanar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 675 1641. @hanar_restaurant

Savour a super summer afternoon tea

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan has launched a great new summer afternoon tea experience at their Lobby Lounge, and we recommend you try it this weekend. Pick from an exquisite array of seasonal treats, as well as finger sandwiches, scones served with homemade preserves, and an array of exquisite pastries inspired by summer such as the pineapple BBQ lamb empanada, crab and mango cannelloni, fennel pollen raisin chicken sandwich and more.

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, 2.30pm to 5.3pm daily, Dhs120 per person, Dhs230 for 2. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

Sunday, August 11

Persian flavours beckon at Soraya this Sunday

Soraya has just opened its doors at Yas Mall, and we’re just as excited about this new restaurant as you are. Voyage through a menu packed with amazing Persian flavours across great mezze picks, succulent cuts and kababs, to name only a few of their specialities. Don’t forget to admire the interiors while you’re there, either.

Soraya, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)56 509 0504. @sorayaabudhabi

Register the young ‘uns for football at 321 Sports

If you have a budding footballer at home lacing up their boots and itching to get on the turf, bring them by 321 Sports Academy on Hudayriyat Island. With three weekly training sessions under the guidance of a professional coach, your little star will improve their game in no time.

321 Sports Hub, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun, Tue and Thurs, 6pm, Dhs450 (Dhs350 for 2 sessions). @321sports_hudayriyat

Or if you prefer to watch a game instead…

You can enjoy a sizzling Manchester Derby this Sunday, at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s Anti-dote. And while you’re at it, you can also appreciate art of mixology and experience a blend of innovative flavours through refreshing beverages and bar fare.

Anti-Dote, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sunday August 11, 6pm. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Additionally…

Register for Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s terrific talent show

Bani Yas’ own retail and entertainment hub is back with with an activation that shines the spotlight on your young ones, and their incredible talents – whether it’s singing, dancing, painting, comedy, magic, or mental math. Open to students 8 to 16 years of age, you can sign yours up until August 10 with a short clip showcasing your child’s talent. Sign up here.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, registration open until August 10. @bawabatalsharqmall