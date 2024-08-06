And just like that, we’re back to reality…

Summer holidays are officially over, and the capital is buzzing back to life. Whether you’re in search of business lunch deals, family-friendly fun, or simply the best events in town, we’ve got you covered with the top things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, August 26

Jump into the new week

Leave your worries behind and prance around gleefully at Bounce Abu Dhabi, where you can pick from a selection of trampolines, airbags, and adventure challenges to enjoy a session of action entertainment. This freestyle playground features over 3,000 square metres of interconnected indoor trampolines, adventure features, airbags and more. You can pick from activities and attractions such as the slam dunk, dodgeball, their X park, the wall, speed slide and much more.

Bounce Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12pm, Dhs75. bounce.ae

Book a table

The UAE capital’s own version of an African safari follows closely on the heels of Flamingo Room by tashas, and their brand new business lunch menu packs delights such as the prawn arancini seasoned with masala and served with a coriander salsa, or the vibrant rainbow slaw dressed in a herb yoghurt. Main course selections include chicken sosaties with a spicy cucumber mayo, or the prawn sosaties in a tangy prego sauce. While you dine at African Lounge, make sure to look out for the attention-to-detail in their design. Because to some people, it’s all about the little things.

African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)2 675 9302. @african__lounge

Tuesday, August 27

Get your culture fix

If an art attack is what you’re after, Manarat Al Saadiyat is the place you need to go to. With regular art shows and exhibitions showcasing works of local and international artists, as well as annual attractions such as the iconic Abu Dhabi Art Festival, this spot will satiate your cultural fix without you having to shell out a fortune. Aside from the big festival, several cultural events and workshops are conducted regularly, as are cinema screenings for those of you that fancy a session in front of the big screen. Our pick is a drop-in studio, available for both children and adults, where a two-hour session comes with a short induction to either ceramics and sculpture or painting and drawing, followed by unlimited access to the facilities to get creative and produce your very own masterpiece, all for Dhs50.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am daily, Dhs50. Tel: (0)2 657 5807. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Wednesday, August 28

Lock your phone away for a free dessert

Put your phone down and reconnect at Le Bistro by Salmontini with their “Digital Dining Detox.” Available until September 30, this unique initiative rewards you with a free sharing dessert when you surrender your phone upon arrival, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted, meaningful conversations.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Méridien, Abu Dhabi. Available until September 30. Tel:(0)2 557 4460. salmontini.com

Take the little ones

If you’re looking for the perfect way to introduce your children to a series of great cultural exhibits in Abu Dhabi while they also have a lot of fun while they’re at it, head on over to the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Their Secret of the Dome Stars digital game will have children aged 6 to 12 going on an exciting treasure hunt that will have them unlocking secrets and solving puzzles, while they learn about some of the most exciting cultural and historic exhibits in the capital.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun, 10am to 6.30pm. @louvreabudhabi

Thursday, August 29

Meet the girls

Broadway at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental introduces its new Throwback Thursdays Ladies Night, offering ladies an exclusive evening of free-flow beverages and snacks while enjoying live DJ performances featuring the best throwback hits from the 80s and 90s. The food and drink selection includes sparking, cocktails, and refreshing mocktails complemented by delicious snacks like parmesan tater tots and Broadway wagyu sliders.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays 8pm to 11pm, Dhs185. @broadway.uae

Images: Provided/Social