The height of sophisticated revelling…

With year-round sunshine and an unrivalled collection of luxurious hotel facilities, pool parties in Dubai are a dirham-a-dozen. But most pool parties don’t have what AURA has.

Blessed with legendary leisure genes, AURA Skypool is housed on 50th floor of Palm Tower and owns the title of ‘the world’s highest 360º infinity pool’. Open to the elements on all sides, it dazzles guests with panoramic Gram-glam views over the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the surrounding seascape.

3 of 12

Which is part of the reason why, their famous pool parties always prove to be a popular pull for the city’s beat-seeking vibe tribe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AURA SKYPOOL (@auraskypool.dubai)

The next chapter of the AURA’s 360 Pool Party is set to take place on October 12, but with tickets expected to sell out quickly, and earlybird discounts offering a massive 20 per cent off their packages, we’d recommend securing your spot now.

Aura points

The pool party is staged between 3pm and 8pm, with the brunch inclusions available between 4pm and 8pm. Guests will be served free-flowing premium beverages and pass-around food, there’s a live DJ naturally with a soundtrack building up to a big sundowner crescendo.

It’s priced at Dhs600 for the indoor lounge, but the real magic happens out in the infinity pool of course where the package is Dhs1,000. But remember, those earlybird tickets are 20 per cent off – using code 360POOLPARTY – valid until the end of August or until tickets sell out. Book now at auraskypool.com.

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Sat October 12, from Dhs600. Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai

Images: provided