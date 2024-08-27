Overwater villas with slides into the ocean, excursions included and packages that include some 50 cocktails…

With an array of direct flights from the UAE whisking you away to the paradisiacal Maldives islands in just four-hours, it’s an understandably popular destination for a long weekend getaway from the emirates. From the family-friendly to the ultra-romantic, here are the 15 best all-inclusive Maldives resorts to plan your next getaway around.

Budget: Up to Dhs2,999 per night

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa

This adults-only resort in the North Male Atoll is one of the most affordable all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives. There’s both beach and overwater villas to choose from, all adorned in traditional Maldivian style, and an array of restaurants and bars that cater to all tastes. There are half and full board packages, as well as the all-inclusive rate, which comes with full-board meals at the all-day dining restaurant, or the option to switch things up with resort credit towards meals at Suan Bua, La Brezza, and Al Khaimah Arabic restaurant. There’s also all drinks included, a daily restock of the in-villa mini-bar, daily afternoon tea and canapés during happy hour from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, plus free non-motorized watersports and snorkeling equipment thrown in.

All-inclusive room rates: From Dhs1,301 per room per night

centarahotelsresorts.com

Meeru Resort & Spa

Reachable from Male’s Velana International Airport via a scenic hour-long speedboat ride, Meeru is a resort designed for blissful stays filled with family fun. The more affordable rates are available at the fuss-free garden rooms on the main island, but for the more luxe Maldives escape, you’ll want to book one of the resort’s beach or water villas, many of which come with a bubbling jacuzzi. One thing’s for sure, you’ll never be bored here: two swimming pools, a games room, array of watersports, DJ parties, mini golf, and a breadth of excursions await guests of all ages. Their packages are either full board or all-inclusive, the latter of which comes with three meals per day, unlimited drinks and a daily mini-bar restock. To ensure days are filled with fun, you’ll also get a sunset cruise included with your stay, plus snorkeling lesson, windsurf lesson and free use of the non-motorised watersports equipment.

All-inclusive room rates: From Dhs1,653 per room per night

meeru.com

Nova Maldives

Self-described as a soulful island, Nova is a Maldives retreat that puts its own spin on the all-inclusive offering. The family-friendly resort offers 76 villas, split between smart abodes the golden beach and a collection of laidback-luxe overwater villas in the South Ari Atoll. Reachable via a 25-minute seaplane, the resort is a playful retreat where guests can bliss out and enjoy a vacation whatever their chosen holiday style. Be active with beach volleyball and diving, immerse yourself in the local art and culture, or dine around the array of five restaurants and bars, which includes a chic beachfront steakhouse, Flames; an overwater teppanyaki restaurant, Mizu; and Solis, the relaxed pool bar.

All-inclusive room rates: From Dhs1,772 per room per night

nova-maldives.com

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

A paradisiacal island playground in the southern part of this island archipelago, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa is set amidst 18 hectares of lush vegetation. This dreamy resort takes its all inclusive seriously, which means it’s got one of the most generous all-in offerings in the Maldives. Pick from breakfast and lunch at the all-day dining restaurant or the overwater bar, enjoy dinner at a choice of three restaurants, and drink and graze at an array of spots throughout the day. There’s activities thrown in too when you stay five nights or more, so you can enjoy the likes of a dolphin cruise, guided snorkelling or sunset fishing. Some 122 villas and suites are split between a dozen room categories, and if you’re really looking to splash out, you’ll want to book one of two exclusive Aqua Villas, which let you live like a mermaid from the underwater bedroom.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs1,780 per room per night

pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com

LUX * South Ari Atoll

Catering in equal measure to little guests seeking thrilling adventure as it does to couples looking for a romantic tête-à-tête is LUX* South Ari Atoll. There’s 193 rooms across eight categories, which includes beach bungalows that open up direct to the impossibly white beach and overwater pool villas where guests can enjoy floating breakfasts, stretching vistas of the ocean, and the sounds of the gently lapping sea as they drift off to sleep. Activities wise, there’s an action-packed roster far beyond the basics, with guests able to arrange diving amongst the colourful reefs, kitesurfing, wakeboarding and stand up paddle boarding, plus dozens more oceanic activities that make the most of the surrounding seas. Many of these are included with the all-inclusive package, which also means all your meals catered to at six restaurants and five bars, some 80 wines and 50 cocktails included, unlimited ice-cream at afternoon tea, and access to the facilities at the LUX * Me Spa.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs2,273 per room per night

luxresorts.com

Atmosphere Kanifushi

At this fun-filled, family-friendly Maldives resort, everything is taken care of, whether you’re checking-in to one of the sand-fringed beach villas or keeping cool in your private pool overwater villa. Enhancing the all-inclusive plan far beyond the basics, Atmosphere Kanifushi has created the Kanifushi Plan to offer a premium all-in offering to its guests. Buffets of world cuisines are complemented by specialty fine dining options that include a sizzling teppanyaki, an all-vegetarian restaurant and seafood served overwater. Then there’s daily entertainment, access to a colourful kids’ club, watersports, and excursions such as fishing, sunset cruises and local cultural experiences on offer, to ensure a full island immersion. Even transfers – a 35 minute seaplane that whisks you to this tropical paradise – are included.

All-inclusive room rates: From Dhs2,370 per room per night

atmosphere-kanifushi.com

Siyam World Maldives

A newer addition to the Sun Siyam portfolio in Maldives is Siyam World, a gorgeous tropical resort unrolling against a 54 hectare island of natural beauty located 45 minutes via seaplane from Velana Airport. There’s some 16 room categories to choose from, ideal for couples, family get-togethers and big group getaways, with water villas complete with slides into the ocean, and beach residences that stretch all the way up to four bedroom retreats that sleep 12. ‘Wow inclusive’ is an accurate way to describe the foodie offering, with a 24-hour bar serving drinks and snacks, two choices for breakfast, four for lunch, and seven restaurants for dinner. There’s seven bars to hop around, serving 100 wines, 100 cocktails, unlimited Champagne and an array of spirits. Away from dining, there’s unlimited access to the biggest floating water park in the Maldives, a choice of either a sunset cruise or snorkelling trip, plus spa credit, watersports, and an array of entertainment for all ages.

All-inclusive room rates from: Dhs2,543 per room per night

sunsiyam.com/siyamworld

Baglioni Resort

Baglioni Resort Maldives is nestled on a beautiful tropical island in the Dhaalu Atoll, a luxurious escape where everything is taken care of. Whether it’s fresh Japanese sushi, gourmet buffets, or a la carte eats at the inviting poolside, dining is impressive and extensive. Then there’s the drinks, with a premium beverage menu offered to all guests, as well as a welcome bottle of wine as part of the arrival amenities. There’s non-motorised watersports included, and you can also upgrade your stay to try diving, snorkelling, fishing, a bbq cruise, dolphin spotting, a cooking class or cinema under the stars – so you certainly won’t be bored.

All-inclusive room rates from: Dhs2,645 per room per night

maldives.baglionihotels.com

Heritance Aarah

In the majestic Raa Atoll, guests are invited to escape the world and explore the tropical wonders of the Maldives at Heritance Aarah. The 126 guest rooms including beachfront abodes perfect for family stays, as well as romantic ocean villas complete with private pools where the infinity edge appears to meld perfectly into the ocean beyond. As part of the all-inclusive package, guests are treated to an array of extras beyond all of the drinks and dining included, such as cooking and cocktail masterclasses, unlimited ice cream and candy from the resort’s roaming carts, a spa credit at the Medi Spa (minimum three night stay) plus a choice of two complimentary excursions (minimum three night stay) with options like a sunset cruise, a night fishing adventure, and a complimentary introductory dive in the lagoon.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs2,670 per room per night

heritancehotels.com/aarah/

Mid range: Dhs3,000 – Dhs3,999 per night

Adaaran Prestige Water Villas

Adaaran Resorts operate five islands in the Maldives, all offering all-inclusive packages. At the top end of this Maldives-born brand’s portfolio is Adaaran Prestige Water Villas, a resort-within-a-resort on Meedhupparu island. There are just 20 villas within this exclusive enclave, all of which benefit from around-the-clock butler service and premium all-inclusive food and drinks. All of the villas are overwater villas, jutted out on stilts on the Indian Ocean, and all come with a bubbling jacuzzi on the sun deck. Guests here have their own water villa restaurant, as well as access to the island’s further four dining venues, with meals, snacks and premium drinks available pretty much all day. Also included in the all-inclusive package, you’ll get to enjoy sunset fishing, access to the weekly beach parties, non-motorised watersports, and weekly cookery and cocktail demonstrations.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs3,077 per room per night

adaaran.com/prestigewatervillas

Constance Halaveli

A magical five star escape in the North Ari Atoll, you’ll soar over the Maldives archipelago for 25 minutes in a seaplane to reach Constance Halaveli. This family-friendly resort has been designed with memory making in mind, whether you drop-and-flop in your private villa, all of which come with private plunge pools, or you spend every moment racing around the resort between the colourful kids’ club, tranquil spa and myriad water-based activities. Pick between beach or overwater villas, four restaurants offering à la carte and buffet options, two bars and two scheduled excursions per person per stay from a choice that includes fishing, a sunset cruise on a traditional Dhoni boat, snorkeling and a sea exploration tour.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs3,269 per room per night

constancehotels.com

OZEN LIFE Maadhoo

A popular choice for UAE travellers looking for all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives is OZEN LIFE Maadhoo. Located in the South Malé Atoll, it’s only 30km away from Male International Airport, which means you don’t have to take an expensive seaplane and instead transfer to the resort via a 45-minute speedboat ride. OZEN Resorts are known for their excellent ‘Indulgence’ plan, and whether you check in to one of the 46 idyllic beachfront villas or 49 shimmering overwater villas, you’ll get to enjoy all the benefits of this ultra all-inclusive offering. This includes all meals at an array of restaurants from all-day diner The Palms to Hudhu Bay Beach Club, Chinese restaurant Traditions Peking and Indoceylon, which serves authentic South Asian dishes. Then there’s a myriad of beverages including Champagne and a fine whiskey selection, one excursion, unlimited snorkeling, spa access and use of the kids’ club. For longer stays, you’ll also get a 60-minute spa treatment (minimum four night stay) and a meal at the underwater restaurant (minimum four night stay).

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs3,416 per room per night

theozencollection.com

Hurawalhi Island Resort

Barefoot luxury bliss is the enticing offering for adults at all inclusive Hurawalhi Island Resort. This 90-villa natural beauty in the Lhaviyani Atoll is the kind of resort that looks like it’s been plucked straight from a honeymooner’s vision board, with a choice of beachfront bungalows and villas that jut out over the water on stilts. The resort requires a 40-minute seaplane flight from Male’s Vale International Airport, but once your feet touch the sand, you’re rewarded with whiter-than-white coral sand beaches, a generous all-inclusive plan and attentive service. As well as extensive drinks (more than 50 cocktails are available) and dining, the all-inclusive plan at Hurawalhi includes a demi bottle of Champagne, one sunset dolphin cruise, use of the games room and fitness centre, use of the kayaks, and a half-hour lesson of both snorkeling and windsurfing. One thing that’s not included – but well worth booking – is a multi-course meal at the 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, where you can live like a mermaid while dining 5.8 metres underwater.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs3,913 per room per night

hurawalhi.com

Blowout: Dhs4,000 and above per night

Anantara Veli

On a private island in the South Male Atoll sits Anantara Veli, reached via a 30 minute speedboat ride from Male. The resort is the adults-only alternative to its sister resort, Anantara Dhigu, which is connected via a bridge and presents a more family-friendly offering, although guests of Anantara Veli have access to the restaurants and leisure facilities at both properties. The resort reopened in December 2022 after a nine-month refurbishment, with contemporary new beach villas that scatter the sugary sand and come complete with private pools. The resort also added a new Villa Host service for all guests, refreshed the design of the six restaurants, and added a Moroccan hammam to the wellness offering. Although this isn’t a dedicated all-inclusive resort in the Maldives, it does offer an All-Inclusive Indulgence package, which includes a daily buffet breakfast, three-course lunch and dinner plus all-inclusive beverages. There’s also discounts for stays above three nights, and complimentary transfers for those booking certain room categories.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs5,022 per room per night.

anantara.com/veli-maldives

Ozen Reserve Bolifushi

The Ozen Collection are one of the premier brands for offering all-inclusive stays in the Maldives, and at the end of 2020 they added a new tier to their Maldivian offering with Ozen Reserve Bolifushi. The Ozen Collection’s first Reserve property adds a new level of luxury to the dreamy Maldivian getaway, with a hyper bespoke all-inclusive offering rarely offered in the Indian Ocean archipelago. This includes your own personal butler, Hiyani, on hand to arrange the very best of fine dining, premium beverages, and exclusive experiences such as cooking classes, fishing, watersports and more. The resort is fringed by natural reefs that team with colourful corals and fish, perfect for those looking to explore the underwater landscape. Above the sea, the first ice skating rink in the Maldives, a luxurious spa and one of the largest kids’ clubs in the destination cater to everyone.

All-inclusive rates: From Dhs5,124 per room per night

theozencollection.com