If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 12 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Ikayu

An ode to the traditional, minimalistic Japanese izakaya, Ikayu is the latest addition to Jumeirah’s unlicensed and aesthetically pleasing dining scene. Drawing inspiration from nature, it’s a palette of woods, marble and stone, with counter seating at the sushi bar for added authenticity. On the menu, expect inventive maki like soft shell crab with tobiko and avocado; and crispy tuna with kimuchi sauce. Alongside the extensive raw selection, you can expect to share hot starters like Korean fried chicken, wagyu sliders, and short rib croquettes, and mains like black cod risotto and wagyu striploin.

Ikayu, Umm Suqueim 3, Al Thanya Street, daily 1pm to 11pm. @ikayu.ae

TOTÓ

Joining sister restaurant Tatel at Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown, is TOTÓ. Backed by sports stars Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pau Gasol, the sleek Italian restaurant is self-described as an ode to the golden era of Italian cinema of the 1950s and 60s. A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, diners can expect a chic setting that balances the spirit of classic Italian cinematography within quintessential Dubai sophistication. On the menu, expect mouth-watering Italian-Mediterranean dishes based on recipes and techniques passed down through generations.

TOTÓ, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm 4pm and 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @totorestaurantdubai

Sierra by Covebeach

Housed within the first phase of the new Covebeach at JBR is Sierra, a relaxed yet refined restaurant that’s a reason to head to this new seaside spot on its own. Whether you’re breaking from basking in the heat at the beach club for a leisurely lunch, or heading here to dine at the restaurant on date night, it comes complete with a sushi counter, bar, and beautiful views. Here, guests can dine on signature rolls at an elegant sushi bar, choose the freshest catch of the day from the fish market, and enjoy an array of new Mediterranean dishes. Sitting pretty by the Arabian Gulf, the restaurant menu features Dubai crowd pleasers like burrata, beef tartare, lobster pasta, and more, as well as an extensive array of signature sushi.

Sierra by Covebeach, La Vie Residences, JBR, daily 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @sierrabycovebeach

Sufret Maryam

Chef and owner of beloved JLT eatery Bait Maryam, Salam Dakkak has added a new fine dining restaurant to her culinary portfolio. Now open in Wasl 51, Sufret Maryam promises the same soul-warming Levantine flavours, but elevated for the upscale new setting. While the dishes at the new location may lean more towards fine dining compared to the beloved JLT gem, the authentic flavours, Arab hospitality, and welcoming atmosphere, that the community knows and loves, make sure the new space is just as memorable as the first.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)50 417 2272. @sufretmaryam

Tatel

Celeb-backed Tatel, born in Madrid and now found in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City and Riyadh, is now open in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown. Modeled after a glamorous 1920s speakeasy, the restaurant is warmly lit and richly adorned, with a mirrored ceiling, plush leathers, and dark woods. Open daily from 7pm, resident DJs spin through the week, while live music takes over on the weekends. Whether you’re sipping signature serves in the lounge, dining by the open kitchen in the restaurant, or booking a private space for a VIP dinner, you can expect to enjoy an array of Mediterranean flavours.

0)4 215 2121. @tatel.dubai Tatel, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown, 7pm to 1am Sun to Weds, 7pm to 2am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes exciting new live music venue Aretha, located at the St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah. Aretha is for foodies and music lovers who are looking for a restaurant with it all: good food, good drinks, and great music. Guests can immerse themselves in the exceptional live performances, paying homage to the “Golden Era of music”: the swinging sixties and soulful seventies, while enjoying delicious food and creative cocktails. The international menu features dishes such as Wagyu beef rossini, grilled rock lobster, and, the chef’s signature dish, poached egg caviar with crispy potato and parmesan emulsion.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 880 5242. @arethadubai

Lila Molino

Now welcoming foodies in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino is an all-day Mexican dining concept from the wonderful husband and wife duo behind Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria. The new community hangout also doubles as a coffee roastery, café, and concept store selling handpicked Mexican crafts, local farm produce, and homemade tortillas, chips, and salsa to make your own Mexican feast at home. Whether you want to cosy up on the sofas with a coffee, get some work from one of the high tables, or enjoy a weekend breakfast with loved ones, this creative hub offers the ideal setting to unwind, inspire, and connect. Breakfast is served daily until 12pm, featuring a variety of delicious Mexican dishes such as breakfast tacos with lamb chorizo, fresh chilaquiles, steak and eggs, griddled breakfast torta, or, for those with a sweet tooth, sweetcorn and blackberry pancakes. For lunch, mole enchiladas poblano, signature green enchiladas suizas, and the mixed chopped salad a la Mexicana are just some of the incredible flavour-packed dishes you’ll get to try.

Lila Molino & Café, Warehouse 18, Alserkal Avenue, Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 6pm, closed Mondays. @lilamolino

Tania’s Teahouse

Cuppa tea-quila anyone? Beloved Tania’s Teahouse, the pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, has moved to a new location with a brand-new look and feel, and an alcohol license. That’s right, if picking from the vast number of teas and coffees had you scratching your head, you will now have alcoholic sip options to pick from on the menu. Now in its soft opening, Tania’s is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a revamped menu, three event spaces, and a heightened in-house dining experience.

Tania’s, Dubai Hills Business Park, daily 8am to 11pm. @taniasteahouse

Three Cuts

Three Cuts, is the name of the new licensed steakhouse now welcoming diners to the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. A homegrown concept by father and son Joe and Jason Bassili, the steakhouse blends laid-back elegance with a touch of old-school design featuring intimate booth seating, a chef’s table, a bar, and a hidden speakeasy club. The concise menu focuses on – you guessed it – three cuts of meat: sirloin, tenderloin, and ribeye, along with chef’s selections and a raw bar offering fresh seafood. Look out for the expansive terrace, set to open in September.

Three Cuts, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 420 1113. @threecutsdxb

Akabeko

Bringing a first of its kind dining experience to Dubai is Akabeko, the city’s first Yakiniku dining experience to Palm West Beach. In a sleek and sophisticated dining space at voco Dubai The Palm, the A5 wagyu focused Yakiniku concept invites diners to grill their own meat over a tabletop stove. Given an elevated Dubai touch, this means a dozen different Wagyu cuts you won’t find anywhere else. Alternatively, leave the decisions in the hands of the chefs and order the Yakiniku Moriawase platter. Prefer to leave the cooking to the experts? Other signature dishes included the Supreme Wag-Yukke, a spicy tartar garnished with scallops, uni, ikura; and the decadent Akabeko Donburi with prime Wagyu steak, uni, caviar, which is covered in truffle. Finish off your meal with Akabeko’s signature truffle ice cream.