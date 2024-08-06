Great news Mirdif dwellers…

Barcelona-born, award-winning and all-day dining restaurant, Brunch & Cake has opened its doors in City Centre Mirdif.

3 of 12

It is the brand’s first mall-based restaurant in the UAE, which makes it a perfect spot to go and enjoy a meal after your shopping spree. You can find it on the ground floor across from P.F. Chang’s.

Inside, you can expect the same eye-catching interiors as the other Brunch & Cake outlets across the UAE. Boho-chic design elements are a standout here. You can find surfboards, shells, banana plants and plenty of rattan elements to keep you company as you dine.

This location boasts a gorgeous large shell seat perfect for photo opportunities. If that spot is busy, and we are sure it will be, don’t worry; photo-worthy opportunities are abundant at the venue.

And of course, those of us with a sweet tooth will not miss the cake display at the entrance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Besides the yummy desserts, the menu will feature Brunch & Cake signature dishes plus a new dinner menu with a delightful afternoon tea selection.

Brunch & Cake at City Centre Mirdif is open to welcome guests but head here on its grand opening this weekend on August 10 and 11 where you will receive a complimentary flower bouquet, courtesy of Dubai-based florist, Twigs.

If you want your Brunch & Cake fix right now, there are two other locations across the UAE including Jumeirah Islands and Wasl 51.

But that’s not all…

By the end of 2024, we will have two more locations in UAE. We can’t wait to find out more, and of course, we will let you know as soon as we have more information.

Brunch & Cake, the ground floor of City Centre Mirdif (opposite Din Tai Fung), Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Mirdif, Dubai, open daily 9am to 12am, @brunchandcake

Images: Supplied by Brunch & Cake