Including reduced working hours…

Dubai authorities have just announced the pilot launch of ‘Our Summer is Flexible’ initiative which aims to reduce the number of working hours.

The news was announced by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department who said that the initiative will begin on Monday, August 12, 2024.

At the moment, it is on a participation level with 15 government entities taking part.

From August 12, 2024 working hours will be reduced to seven hours, and additionally work on Fridays will be suspended. The initiative according to the authorities will end on Monday, September 30, 2024.

It is being trialled to help enhance the flexibility of the work environment.

At the moment, we are fully aware it doesn’t apply to the private sector, but we are all keeping our fingers crossed that it is a step in the right direction for us all.

What about productivity though?

One of the biggest worries for companies, both private and public sector will be productivity levels.

However, a study done in Iceland between 2015 and 2019 showed that even though working week timings were reduced, there was little impact on productivity levels. In some cases, however, a positive impact was noted.

We’ll have to wait to see if the same results will be observed here, and the authorities will surely be keeping an eye on it all.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the DGHR said, “The launch will also further our vision to empower human resources by developing smart solutions and innovative policies to uplift Dubai’s competitiveness. The initiative aims to enhance employees’ quality of life and promote sustainable use of government resources, positioning Dubai as the ideal city for a superior lifestyle.”

If you weren’t aware…

Our friends in Sharjah in the government sector are already enjoying a four-day working week enjoying Friday, Saturday and Sunday off since January 2022.

The decision was approved after the emirate’s own study by the Sharjah Executive Council and following the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Images: Getty Images