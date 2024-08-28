You’d have to be a cotton-headed ninny muggings to miss this…

SANTAAAAA! Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi this December. The musical theatre arena spectacular will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island from Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear… There will be a total of four shows in the run-up to Christmas: Saturday at 10.30am and 3pm and Sunday at 10.30am and 3pm. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience.

The arena spectacular ‘Elf The Musical’, features Santa’s magical flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, amongst many spectacular scenes all set against amazing video-film backdrops on a large LED screen.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from Dhs75 for bronze seating, Dhs175 for silver, Dhs275 for gold box, Dhs375 for platinum stalls, and Dhs575 for VIP floor seating.

Fans of the movie will know what to expect. Originally released in 2003, the high-spirited story is about Buddy the Elf (played by Will Ferrell) on his quest to find his father after being accidentally transported to the North Pole in Santa’s sleigh as a baby, and brought up as an elf. The feel-good Christmas musical will star one of the UK’s most exciting rising comedy talents, Jordan Conway, who will step into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell.

Elf The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Saturday December 14 and Sunday December 15. From Dhs75. All ages welcome. Tickets: abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Images: Getty