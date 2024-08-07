Sponsored: The beach club brings the vibes all summer long…

Dive into a Mediterranean escape all summer long with pool days, leisurely lunches, and sundowners at Twiggy. This beautifully chic beach club is the epitome of French-Mediterranean elegance, sitting pretty on the shores of Dubai Creek Resort – and it’ll be bringing you a taste of the Med even if you’re staying in Dubai this season.

Book in for a dreamy daycation at the lagoon, where you can soak up the sun with your toes in the sand daily from 10am to sunset. Dip between a plush lounger and the temperature-controlled water of the 100m infinity pool, and embrace the picturesque views of the Creek and a refined menu of Mediterranean dishes with a welcome coastal French influence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy (@twiggydubai)

The restaurant has also gone indoors for summer, inviting you to enjoy all the bits you know and love at Twiggy but in a perfectly cooled environment. Gaze out over the creek and lagoon, as you toast to a breezy summer lunch or romantic dinner a deux. Whether you’re dining by day or night, you can enjoy your culinary experience to the fullest, with a menu featuring fine French classics, a master class of Mediterranean fare, dainty sushi platters and exquisitely finessed nibbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy (@twiggydubai)

But there’s a new reason to make Twiggy your destination du jour for a catch-up, get ready to sip the sunset with Coucher de Soleil. Available from 5pm onwards, guests are invited to enjoy golden hour with a chef’s selection of delightful appetisers, paired with either a carafe of Twiggy’s signature fruity punch or two signature drinks, from a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic spritz and cocktails. It’s Dhs165 per person, and provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic date night or catch up with friends.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, 10am to sunset pool, 12pm to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai