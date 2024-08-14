The big bird is ready to fly you to your dream destination…

The Airbus A380 is an iconic engineering marvel in the world of aviation, or just anywhere, really. And the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, is ready and waiting to fly you to a multitude of dreamy destinations in their A380s. Only one of these jets’ attractions is The Residence, an iconic three-room suite in the sky, serving up an unparalleled flying experience. Discover the rest for yourself…

Here are 5 great destinations you will be able to visit in Etihad’s A380 planes.

London (LHR)

One of the most classic cities in the world was the first destination Etihad resumed their A380 operations to, in the summer of 2023. You can fly from Zayed International Airport (AUH) to London Heathrow (LHR), with a flying time of just under 8 hours.

New York (JFK)

As of last April, the Big Apple is only an A380 ride away from the UAE capital. One of Etihad’s two daily flights to New York are now serviced by the A380, while the other is being operated by a 787-9 Dreamliner, offering First, Business, and Economy class cabins to passengers heading to one of the most popular travel destinations on the planet.

Paris (CDG)

Etihad will beginning flying their mammoth A380 superjumbo to Paris Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG) beginning November 1, with capital-dwellers being able to fly to one of the world’s most desired travel destinations via an early morning departure from AUH at 2.40am, and flights from Paris touching down at Zayed international at 7.25pm, daily.

Singapore (SIN)

Etihad’s big birds will begin flying to Singapore (SIN) from February 1, 2025 – that’s less than six months away. The Asian-Pacific powerhouse and one of the world’s most dynamic cities, Singapore, will become yet another major city you can enjoy Etihad’s A380 experience in, after London, New York and Paris were announced.

Mumbai (BOM)

India’s electrifying commercial capital, Mumbai, is a treat for any traveller. You can enjoy the peerless energy of this city, which is only over 3 hours away from the UAE capital, and now, you can get there in style in Etihad’s A380 and check off two things simultaneously on your travel bucket list. Etihad will be operating its iconic A380 to Mumbai for a special four-month period from September 1 to December 31, 2024 – with 3 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

