The fast and the futuristic…

Civilian space travel is gradually decreasing in price but it’s still, if you excuse the pun, astronomically expensive. You can currently book suborbital trips with Virgin Galactic or Blue Origin from around a million dirhams. If you want to go beyond that, to the icy edge of earth’s orbital space – you won’t get much change from 200 million dirhams.

But there’s a more cost-effective way of travelling in something that looks like it was designed for Martian terraforming missions, with borderline gravitational-escape acceleration. Tesla’s controversial Cybertruck has landed in Dubai and car rental outfit Yango is making it extraordinarily easy for you to get behind the wheel. More on that later.

Cyberspace

It’s an electric vehicle that has garnered a lot of attention, even prior to its release at the end of last year. And it’s easy to see why. Star of a thousand memes and Elon Musk’s fever dreams, its unconventional, futuristic design was built to turn heads.

Dubai Police made headlines recently when they added one of these, part-pick-up-truck-part-supercars, to their famously BHP-flouting fleet. It didn’t make the cut on looks alone, its top-end model, the Cyberbeast is capable of travelling from 0-100kph in 2.7 seconds. That’s quicker than almost every road car Ferrari has ever built, it’s Buggati territory. And yes, you can rent these through Yango too. Though, fair warning, it is likely to be simultaneously one of the most exciting and physically terrifying driving experiences of your life. Don’t skip neck day at the gym.

One quarter mile at a time

The standard model is no slacker either, it can make the 0-100kph leap in 4.7 parscecs, apologies, seconds. And they have a range of up to 705km – more than enough for a day of UAE galavanting.

Rental via Yango starts at around Dhs2,800 per day (for the base model) and you can even get it delivered to your house. For more information, or to score yourself a piece of Cyber sass today head to the website drive.yango.com or download the Yango app from Google Play or the App Store.

