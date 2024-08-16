Let me play among the stars…

Stargazers, take note that you will be able to spot a Supermoon in Dubai on Monday, August 19, 2024. Usually, when we share news of a new supermoon gracing our skies, we tell you to pack up some snacks and head to the desert. However, this time the Dubai Astronomy Group are switching things up a bit by teaming up with Roxy Cinemas, and setting up their telescopes at City Walk Dubai.

Now, first things first…

What is a supermoon? A supermoon is a full moon or new moon that nearly coincides with perigee – the term is used to describe the point at which the moon’s orbit gets the closest to Earth. It results in a larger-than-usual size of the lunar disk.

How much larger can it get? The moon can appear to be around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a standard full moon.