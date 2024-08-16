Fly Me To The Moon: A fun way to see the Supermoon in Dubai this August
Let me play among the stars…
Stargazers, take note that you will be able to spot a Supermoon in Dubai on Monday, August 19, 2024. Usually, when we share news of a new supermoon gracing our skies, we tell you to pack up some snacks and head to the desert. However, this time the Dubai Astronomy Group are switching things up a bit by teaming up with Roxy Cinemas, and setting up their telescopes at City Walk Dubai.
Now, first things first…
What is a supermoon? A supermoon is a full moon or new moon that nearly coincides with perigee – the term is used to describe the point at which the moon’s orbit gets the closest to Earth. It results in a larger-than-usual size of the lunar disk.
How much larger can it get? The moon can appear to be around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a standard full moon.
Fly me to the (super)moon…
On the more-than-usual bright night, Dubai Astronomy Group is teaming up with Roxy Cinemas in City Walk for a unique night out.
Starting at 7pm, you will be be given an introductory lesson on the supermoon followed by a Q&A session where you can get your burning questions answered.
This will follow a movie screening at Roxy Cinemas of Fly Me To The Moon. You can view the trailer below:
The stylish romantic comedy follows Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), a marketing executive and Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), a NASA official as he makes preparations for the Apollo 11 moon landing. Chaos and sparks fly as Kelly is brought in to fix NASA’s public image just as the countdown to the mission begins.
Following the popcorn munching action in the cinema, you will then be able to observe the supermoon high-powered telescopes, guided by expert astronomers. Your memory for the night will be a photo of the moon taken on your phone. Can’t get the right angle? Don’t worry, the astronomers will help you out.
Supermoon in Dubai, Dubai Astronomy Group x Roxy Cinemas, City Walk, Dubai, from 7pm on August 19, Dhs169 per person, @dubaiastronomy
Images: Pexels, stills and supplied