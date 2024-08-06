Get five hours of unlimited rosé at COVEBEACH for Dhs199 this summer

Speaking of incredible summer offers…

COVEBEACH is the place to be this season, especially for the lovely ladies. The iconic beach club reopened in a brand new look and feel at a prime location in JBR, and is already giving you several reasons to pay a visit.

The popular homegrown beach brand is now found at La Vie residences, and has launched an all-new Rosé all day ladies’ day, every Wednesday, starting August 7 – we know how much you love those – but it gets better.

The deal is five hours of unlimited rosé,sangria, frozen pink gin cocktail as well as a bottle of spirits, a sunbed by the pool or the beach and a lunch food platter for just Dhs199, from 12pm to 5pm.

Now this is the premium package, and only the first tier. The Gold Package serves up to four women, and offers VIP Pool double bed or beach cabana, a lunch food platter, unlimited rosé wine, sangria, frozen pink gin cocktail as well as a bottle of spirits for Dhs1,700.

Level up once more and get the VIP Package, for up to eight ladies, with a VIP Pool cabana, a lunch food platter, unlimited rosé wine, sangria, frozen pink gin cocktail, a magnum of COVEBEACH Rosé wine, as well as a bottle of Moët & Chandon.

More by the pool…

If you’re looking to spend a summer day splashing out at the pool with your girl gang, this ladies’ day deal is just what you need. Of all the wonderful new things at this COVEBEACH, the pools just may be one of them.

Within the first phase of opening, guests can take a dip in the first of two COVEBEACH pools – the Moët pool – which will welcome all ages to cool off during the summer. It’s surrounded by an array of loungers, cabanas and beds, perfect for keeping cool between dips in the pool, and grazing on the internationally-inspired poolside menu.

Sunbeds are priced from Dhs200 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; and Dhs300 on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Both rates are fully redeemable.

COVEBEACH, La Vie, JBR, Wed, 12pm to 5pm, starts at Dhs199, Tel: (0)50 454 6920, @covebeachdubai

Images: Supplied