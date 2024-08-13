Sponsored: The perfect pairing for their all-day breakfast menu…

In the heart of Downtown Dubai’s bustling entertainment district, you’ll find a calm oasis with a touch of Balinese charm. This pet-friendly spot offers a peaceful break from the city’s fast pace, inviting you to relax and enjoy a unique dining experience that’s effortlessly Instagram-worthy.

Game set matcha

Step into BohoX, where matcha reigns supreme. Sourced from the finest tea farms, every sip here is an ode to authenticity. Whether you’re cozying up with a creamy matcha latte or cooling off with a refreshing iced matcha, there’s a velvety embrace in every cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BohoX (@thebohox)

Long lazy breakfast

For the breakfast aficionado, BohoX’s all-day breakfast menu keeps the good vibes going until 5pm. Craving something classic? Dive into golden waffles, rich and savory avocado toast, or a hearty omelette. Every dish is exquisitely crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and a dash of culinary flair, making breakfast here the highlight of your day—no matter when you roll out of bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BohoX (@thebohox)

A soirée to savour

As the day winds down, BohoX steps up with a diverse and delicately assembled dinner menu. Expect sophisticated, flavour-packed dishes that spotlight seasonal ingredients and cutting-edge techniques. Whether you’re here for a laid-back dinner or marking a special occasion, every plate is designed to deliver a balanced, delightful experience.

Your chocolate FIX

BohoX and sister restaurant Trove have collaborated to add viral chocolate sensation – FIX to their collective menus. Like BohoX and Trove, FIX is a homegrown concept that has caught the world’s attention through its deep flavour profiles, velvety texture, and satisfying snap.

Dessert safari

And let’s not forget dessert. BohoX’s sweet selection is the perfect encore to your meal, offering a symphony of flavours and textures that will leave you craving more. Each treat provides a satisfying finale to an unforgettable dining adventure

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)52 103 2646, boho-x.com

Images: Provided