The hugely popular 777 gets a makeover…

Emirates has just revealed its all-new Boeing 777 with a nose-to-tail cabin refresh. Not only does it sport a new look featuring a new Business Class configuration, but a Premium Economy cabin is also making its debut for the very first time.

The new plane is already in service, with the first lucky passengers onboard flight EK83 jetting off to Geneva (GVA) today (August 7).

Emirates has also posted a timelapse video that shows you how its 777’s cabins were gutted, fitted and refurbished.

The new Premium Economy cabin will feature 24 seats across three rows in a 2-4-2 layout. Passengers can relax in cream leather seats with wood panel finishings across the cabin. It will also feature a 38-inch seat pitch, 19.5-inch-wide seats that recline 8 inches for additional comfort, and a six-way adjustable headrest that will take passenger comfort to new heights.

The jet’s Business Class features enhanced privacy for customers, fine leather seats with a champagne trim, lighter wood panelling and modern technology. It will comprise 38 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, each with a 20.7-inch-wide seat which can be converted to a flat bed that reclines up to 78.6 inches. Each passenger will have direct access to the aisle, thanks to the four-abreast arrangement. For passengers that are looking to blend business with leisure, each seat will feature a personal mini-bar, a table for dining or working, charging outlets, and a personal 23-inch HD screen – one of the biggest you’ll have while in the skies. When you’re looking to stretch your legs, check out the small bar, where you can pick up a mid-flight refreshment.

The new Economy Class will offer 256 seats in a soft grey and blue colour palette, with seats featuring a full leather headrest with flexible side panels, that can be adjusted based on your requirements.

*All the destinations you can fly to on Emirates Premium Economy*

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates said, “Emirates continues to carry out our commitment to deliver an unmatchable onboard experience with the introduction of our latest Boeing 777 with new signature interiors, raising the industry benchmark when it comes to premium travel. Our latest Business Class cabin offers customers a sense of exclusivity and privacy, complemented by our best-in-class suite of onboard products.”

“The addition of our popular Premium Economy cabin rated one of the best in the industry, injects modern sophistication to the flying experience and is carefully designed for more comfort.”, he added.

Fun stats

The aircraft took 37 days (18,000 hours) for its complete revamp (and finished four days ahead of its deployment schedule.)

It used over 300 litres of paint, 330 square meters of carpet and 340 laminate sheets

8,000 square feet of leather was used for First, Business and Premium Economy Class seats; and 800 metres for Economy Class seats

Future plans

Emirates will be refurbishing another 80 Boeing 777 aircraft soon, to bring the best services to its passengers. In addition to Geneva (GVA), the airline will deploy its upgraded Boeing 777s with the new cabins to Tokyo Haneda (HND) and to Brussels (BRU), in the next few weeks.

Images: Emirates