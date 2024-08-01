Like sister restaurant Tatel, it’s backed by Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo…

It’s already found on the scenic shores of Saadiyat Island, and this weekend, famed Italian restaurant TOTÓ will be opening its doors in Dubai at Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown.

TOTÓ is backed by sports stars Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pau Gasol, and is self-described as an ode to the golden era of Italian cinema of the 1950s and 60s.

The concept was born in Madrid in 2020. The Abu Dhabi opening marked the second international brand, and Dubai will be its third.

A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, diners will enjoy their experience in a rustic luxury setting featuring elegant wooden floors, an exceptional selection of artwork and décor that effortlessly balance the spirit of classic Italian cinematography within a chic Dubai setting.

The restaurant also features an open kitchen where guests can sneak a peek at the delicious food being prepared.

On the menu, expect mouth-watering Italian-Mediterranean dishes based on recipes and techniques passed down through generations. The dishes have been thoughtfully prepped by Chef Angelo Santi, who has 25 years of culinary expertise spanning across Italy, Moscow and beyond.

He will be joined by Chef Vincenzo Palermo who holds two Gambero Rosso awards. His passion for pizza is unmatched and began when he was just 20 years old. Just how great are his pizzas? Well, back in 2018, he won the World Pizza Competition where he beat 850 other professionals.

If you savoured some of the dishes from the TOTÓ Madrid, you can find some of the most popular dishes on the menu here in Dubai. There’s burrata pugliese, Vitello tonnato, parmigiana di zucchine, la carbonara, polpo alla bracr and much more. And of course, to finish on a sweet note, there’s the decadent tiramisù TOTÓ, burrata cheesecake and delicious Italian gelato.

And of course, your night will not be complete unless you’ve paired your meals with some premium grapes and unique cocktails from the bar. The menu includes a special and exclusive import of rose from Frescobaldi, plus classic cocktails, spirits, and signature Mediterranean-inspired beverages.

Want to enjoy your meal with live music and performances? TOTÓ’s resident DJ will keep you swaying in your seats every week from Thursday to Saturday.

TOTÓ, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily from 12pm from Aug 2, @totorestaurantdubai

Images: Supplied