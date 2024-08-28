Caribbean specialities are What’s On the Menu…

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat’s laid back spot for beachside views and jumping Jamaican eats and beats, has brought to town its new Jam Rock Brunch, available every Saturday afternoon. Join us as we take a peek into their menu, and everything it packs – from kitchen to table.

With live entertainment from DJ Sick Beats who’ll be livening things up with his afro-beats and hip hop, or bands like Billu & the Brownies, we’ll tell you the energy levels are high at Ting Irie Abu Dhabi.

Feels

Ting Irie keeps it simple, lively, and fun. This is a jolt of Jamaica on the pristine Mamsha beach, and from the moment you walk through the doors you know this place keeps it authentic. Brightly coloured walls, laughter ringing through the air, the aroma of cuisine you’re either trying for the first time, or back to savour because they’re unmatched – is what you’ll find here.

Menu

Ting Irie’s Jam Rock brunch is a super set menu that serves up a relatively simple, yet extensive array of time-tested dishes. These arrive at the table in quick succession, and if you’re a regular at brunches, you’ll know how big of a deal that is. From sweet to savoury to fried to steamed, you’ll be spoiled for choice with all that arrives.

For starters, we’re served the beef and vegetarian patties, a tray of little cups that work wonderfully well as appetisers, as do the shrimp tostones, compact little portions of seafood and crispy tostones. When its time for ‘big tings’ (mains, or half-mains to us), the Jamaican ackee and salt fish arrives, an almost breakfast-like bowl of goodness that resemble a serving of well scrambled eggs. If you’re new to Caribbean cuisine, it’s going to take you a while to get used to all of this, but you’ll be filling up fast while you do. The ackee and salt fish is one of our favourites from the Jam Rock experience. When we’re seeking that signature Jamaican flavour, the curried chicken arrives, and with a bowl of their coconut rice, it’s quite the smash hit. The gungo peas and rice is a mildly flavoured, high-protein option for fans of meat-free dishes, and is akin to the widely-known lentil rice.

The festival and roasted plantains are native, impressive options that inject a hint of sweetness into your brunch experience. Our first impression of the festival is that they’re much like churros, while the roasted plantains are healthful and indulgent.

Pricing

If you’re a loyal patron of the capital’s brunch circuit, you’ll agree Ting Irie is laid back in more ways than one – including with their pricing. You’re looking at a voracious pick of flavours without overindulging, and your spend begins at Dhs199.

What’s On Verdict: If you’re after a laid back brunch by the beach, this is a solid bet.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 2pm to 6pm, Dhs199 standard, Dhs299 premium. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirieauh