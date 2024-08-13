Complete with wall climb, laser tag, bowling, trampolining, arcade games and Dubai’s first ‘slime universe’…

If you’re looking for fun things to do indoors in Dubai this summer, then get ready for Loco Bear, a new indoor theme park and adventure hub officially opening this weekend, Saturday, August 17.

Taking over a sprawling 70,000 square foot space in Al Quoz 2, this adventure hub of all things thrills and skills will offer something for all ages. For little ones, a first-of-its-kind slime universe will offer plenty of activities, as will a soft play zone, perfect for wearing out kids tiring of the same summer activities.

Looking to bounce around? There’s 18,500 square feet of interconnected trampolines to work up a sweat at, tackling Ninja warrior and parkour challenges, as well as the thrilling wipeout area. Thrill seekers can also take to the challenging wall climbs, where courses including Takeshi’s Jump and Leap & Faith are designed to test your skills. In this area you’ll also find the sky rider, a roller glider that visitors can zip across Loco Bear while taking in panoramic views of the park.

Upstairs, more games await, with a six-lane bowling area featuring an interactive bowling concept called Hyperbowl, that adds a new dimension of fun to trying to get that all-important strike. Around the bowling alley, typical arcade games include shuffleboard, arm wrestling tables, air hockey, pool and more. Looking for some healthy team competition? There’s also two state-of-the-art Laser Tag arenas where you and your squad can suit up for an epic battle.

And once you’ve had your fill of adrenaline-pumping fun, there’s both a Loco Bear cafe and restaurant where you can fuel up on crowd-pleasing bites and beverages.

Price

Prices start from Dhs135 for children, which comes with access to slime universe and soft play; and Dhs140 for adults, which includes bowling and laser tag. There are options to upgrade packages to include three or four activities for those looking for a complete day out.

We can’t wait to check it out…

Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, opening August 17 @goloco.dxb