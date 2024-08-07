Whether you’re in the mood for a sunrise breakfast or a late-night feast, here’s another spot to add to your foodie bucket lists…

Another exciting new addition to Dubai’s (already very exciting) foodie scene, London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC.

3 of 12

Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa, redefining all-day dining in the heart of the city.

It will be the brand’s first international location and third worldwide, following its flagship in London and last year’s opening in Edinburgh.

Inside, guests will enjoy a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area with a covered pergola, and, the main focal point, a central radiant dome. A perforated metal tree and lush greenery will frame stunning views of the Burj Khalifa.

SEE ALSO: The biggest restaurant, bar and beach club openings coming to Dubai in 2024

The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course–duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup. With over two million plates served globally, this dish is sure to win over the hearts (and palates) of foodies in Dubai.

Other notable dishes include the foie gras crème brûlée, spicy ox cheek doughnut, and the popular whole roasted chicken with ratte potatoes and truffle.

From sunrise breakfasts to late-night tipples, Duck & Waffle Dubai will welcome guests for breakfast, lunch, dinner, as well as a special after-hours menu available until late.

The all-day spot will be joined at Innovation Hub by another London hotspot: the celebrity-favourite Japanese restaurant, Sexy Fish, also opening later this year.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai. Opening November 2024. Tel:(0)56 880 2828. @duckandwaffledubai

Images: Provided