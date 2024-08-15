Take the little ones to say bye to Modesh and Dana

If you haven’t had a chance to visit yet, clear a space in your plans this weekend to take the little ones to Modesh World at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The indoor edutainment experience is part of Dubai Summer Surprises and it is closing its doors this weekend on August 18, 2024. During this time, Modesh World will remain open for longer closing at 12am.

What’s inside Modesh World?

Well, in short… plenty of fun activities for the little ones and adults.

Expect new attractions (over 170 of them), a calendar of live events, rides, workshops and the chance to meet Modesh and his friend, Dana.

One of the key highlights at Modesh World is the Inflatable Park, fun for kids of all ages, and there are a variety of hourly rates to choose from.

For more fun and games for the whole family, there are arcade games and VR experiences, soft play areas, thrilling rides, inflatable slides and more. For fun on a more skilled level – there’s basketball, ring toss, tic tac toe and more.

For live entertainment, expect singing, dancing and more colourful performances daily until closing.

For foodies, you can refuel and taste some delicious treats from a variety of spots at Modesh World. Visitors will also get to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience and dine with Modesh and Dana at Modesh Cafe. You can pick from waffles, salads, crepes, and cupcakes. There are also ice creams, mocktails, juices and slushies, and you can even get a cake customised from here for your special celebrations at home.

Modesh World is located at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3 to 8.

For more information on Modesh World, visit @mymodesh or visitdubai.com.

Images: Visit Dubai