Weekend is brunch time…

From Mexican delights to back-to-school deals, here are 4 brunches you have to try in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

La Patrona

Dive into a scintillating selection of tacos and other timeless Mexican delights at La Patrona’s new Saturday brunch. From ribeye tacos to chicken pastor varieties, as well as the vegan pastor tacos made with jackfruit, the menu is diverse as you’d like it while retaining all the great original flavours. Each dish incorporates traditional Mexican spices and handmade tortillas, and you can savour them here seated amid detailed murals depicting Mexican history and culture.

La Patrona, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays noon to 6pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: 800 82267. lapatronauae.com

Ting Irie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PON DI BEACH (@tingirieauh)

Ting Irie has launched an all-new summer weekend brunch from 2pm to 6pm on Saturdays, offering the ultimate Afro-Caribbean experience with the Ting Irie brand of good food and even better times. Head to Mamsha Al Saadiyat this Saturday to see what the fuss is all about.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 2pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirieauh

Porters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porters Abu Dhabi (@portersabudhabi)

It’s brunches galore this Saturday in the capital, and since we’re only days away from the new school year, you have the option of trading inheavy bags and boring lunch boxes for a day filled with fun, fashion, and delightful flavors. The best bit? The best-dressed guest receives a surprise gift.

Porters, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, Saturday August 24, from 12.30, Dhs189 house. Tel: (0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi

McCafferty’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McCafferty’s Yas Island (@mccaffertysyas)

One of Yas Bay’s finest is putting out an excellent Friday Favourites brunch, and this back-to-school deal will have you enjoying McCafferty’s special and unlimited beverages for just Dhs169. It happens today, August 23, from 3pm to 7pm. That’s in less than an hour – you know what to do.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday August 23, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs169. @mccaffertysyas