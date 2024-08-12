Sad news for Jebel Ali dwellers…

If you’re a fan of Novo Cinemas, we have a sad update for you. The cinema has closed its doors at Ibn Battuta Mall and a hoarding is now up.

Khaleej Times reported the news last week after it learned one of its readers spotted the hoarding replacing the cinema’s entrance in China Court.

A quick search on the Novo Cinemas’ website and the Ibn Battuta website confirms the cinema’s closure.

According to the website, Novo Cinemas can now only be found in Dragon Mart 2 in Dubai, Sahara Centre in Sharjah, Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi.

*All the new movies you can watch in the cinema*

Is another cinema replacing Novo Cinemas at Ibn Battuta Mall?

At the moment, the hoarding doesn’t showcase any branding of any other cinema chains here in the UAE, so we are not sure what is happening behind closed doors just yet.

However, as Ibn Battuta Mall is owned by Nakheel Properties, we can only assume that a Roxy Cinema will take Novo Cinemas place. We have reached out to sources to confirm if this is the case, so stay tuned.

Novo Cinemas also recently closed its doors (once again) at IMG World of Adventures. The branch no longer appears on their website or app and it is not certain if they will reopen. It also shut operations at Dubai Festival City Mall.

If you used to visit Ibn Battuta Mall and live in the Jebel Ali area, the closest cinema now is Reel Cinemas at Dubai Marina Mall and Roxy Cinemas at The Beach JBR. Another great option, though a slightly further drive away, is the Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills a year or so ago.

If you want to try out a five-star cinema experience in Dubai, you can check out some cool options here.

Images: Visit Dubai