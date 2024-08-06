Of Glen Powell’s unlimited supply of charisma …

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Borderlands

Releasing: August 8

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Crutis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart

Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits.

It Ends With Us

Releasing: August 8

Cast: Jenny Slate, Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business has a chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Hit Man

Releasing: August 8

Cast: Adria Arjona, Glen Powell

Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater’s sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as straight-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison.

